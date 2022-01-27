On one of the colder days this week, as I stayed close to the stove and avoided going outside for more than the mere minutes it takes to fill the bird feeders, a happy thought occurred. All these below zero temps may mean fewer ticks next summer. If that’s true, it will be worth it, I guess.
Here’s hoping the weather cooperates for Saturday’s Winterfest. Even if the dining options are both drive-through, it would be nice not to have snow falling or have it too cold when we’re lining up, and a lack of wind would make the balloon glow possible.
Here are the details: drive-through Pie for Breakfast runs from 8-11 a.m. at Cambridge Elementary. The price is $5 for two slices of pie and a cup of coffee. The pie choices are apple, blueberry, cherry, pumpkin and brownie. The price supports Cambridge Area Rotary’s activities, both local and international.
Cambridge Rescue’s drive-through lasagna dinner runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu is homemade meat or veggie lasagna, salad, rolls, dessert and coffee or milk. The price is $8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and $5 for children. Cash, check and cards are all accepted, and delivery is available for those 65 and above and the handicapped within a 4-mile radius of Cambridge Rescue. Payment for delivery is accepted in cash or check. If you’d like your meal delivered, call Cambridge Rescue at 802-644-2113 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday to Saturday by Friday, Jan. 28 to reserve your spot.
In addition to these meals, Winterfest includes a cross country ramble at the Smugglers’ Notch Nordic Center, 2-3 p.m. Bring your own skis. Passes to the Nordic Center are free for the day, thanks to support from the resort.
The bonfire, scheduled from 4:30-7 p.m., should be spectacular, as there are two trailers full of old Christmas trees at Silo Park, and a third is more than half-full. The Boy Scouts, who are running the bonfire, will also hold a flag retirement ceremony at this time.
If the weather cooperates, the hot air balloon glow will run from 6-6:45 p.m., put on by Odyssey Balloons and Mark Schilling.
Looking further ahead, the Second Congregational United Church of Christ in Jeffersonville has scheduled its annual meeting for Sunday, Feb. 6, immediately following services. The meeting will begin at 11:15 a.m. in the church sanctuary. This location allows safe distancing and the use of a microphone. Refreshments will be available in the narthex prior to the meeting.
In announcing the meeting, Melody Tobin said, “We would like to thank the public for their ongoing support in 2021 and pray that 2022 will show great improvement in our town.”
The Eagles Club recently announced the cancellation of Bingo for the month of February. After the month is over, the club will reassess. Stay tuned for further developments.
As the end of January marks the official start of tax season, town lister Dale Copping shared a reminder that every Vermont resident whose property meets the definition of homestead is required to file a Vermont Homestead Declaration, HS-122. A form HI-144 should also be filed, as homestead owners may qualify for a property tax credit.
These forms must be submitted by April 15, 2022, even if you are filing for an extension on your taxes. If you file this form after April 15, 2022, Cambridge will assess a 3 percent late filing fee. Forms are available at the tax department website.
That does it for this week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
