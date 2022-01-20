This past week brought us a mix of all that winter has to offer, from below zero temperatures to snow. If I weren’t attending a virtual post-graduate residency in writing for children and young adults, I’d have been cuddled close to the fire with a good book. If the next few weeks bring us more of the same weather, I’m prepared.
On Friday I stopped by the Varnum Memorial Library and stocked up on enough reading material to get me through until February.
The library is now closed until Feb. 7, reopening on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. During the closure the library will receive a new floor. In preparation for that work, more than a dozen intrepid volunteers from Cambridge Area Rotary braved the frigid temps on Jan. 15 to remove the furnishings to storage units. The artwork is being stored at the Bryan Memorial Gallery, where it will be in the climate-controlled environment it needs.
•••
Meanwhile, Cambridge Area Rotary has been busy finalizing plans for Winterfest. As previously announced, it will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, with events scattered throughout the day, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Most are at Cambridge Elementary. Please note, events are subject to change. It’s winter and we’re still living with COVID-19. In view of the latter, both Pie for Breakfast and Cambridge Rescue’s lasagna dinner will be drive-through.
Pie for Breakfast runs from 8-11 a.m. The price remains $5 per person, which will get you two slices of pie and a cup of coffee. An inside source tells me the pies available will be apple, blueberry, cherry, pumpkin and brownie. From 2-3 p.m., Smuggler’s Notch Resort’s Nordic center welcomes everyone to bring their own skis for a Cross Country Ramble with free trail passes for the day. Warm up at home before picking up your lasagna dinner between 4:30-6:30 p.m.
From 4:30-7 p.m., Boy Scout Troop 39 hosts a bonfire and flag retirement. The trailer in the silo park was filling nicely with old Christmas trees, so this should be quite a blaze. The day closes with a hot-air balloon glow by Odyssey Balloons and Mark Schilling, as weather and wind allow. The sponsor and organizing force behind Winterfest, Cambridge Area Rotary, requests attendees mask.
•••
On a side note, I have discovered that masking has an additional benefit of keeping my sinuses warmer, so I am wearing mine outside as well as inside in public places.
The below-zero temps may not have hampered the moving crew at the Varnum, but they did result in the postponement of the wildlife tracking walk. That event will now be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. Naturalist Sophie Mazowita will also lead. To register, email bonniepinvt@gmail.com.
In addition to offering an annual subscription service, Cam-bridge Rescue now offers E-911 reflective signs. Easily installed on house facades or mailboxes, these durable signs are easy for emergency services to spot. Proceeds from the $20 cost will support local EMS volunteers. Ordering information is available at cambridgerescue.com under the E911 road sign program tab.
Cambridge Rescue is also actively seeking new volunteers. If you are interested, applications are on the website. Follow Cambridge Rescue on Facebook for updates and live feeds.
All town meeting voting this year will once again be by Australian ballot. Anyone interested in running for office must submit a candidate form by 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24. The form is available on the town’s website.
While there are several electoral positions to be filled, it’s worth reminding you all that the positions of town clerk and town treasurer, both for three years, will be vacant, as Mark Schilling is not seeking another term.
That does it for this week. Until this week, I’ll see you around town. Unless the temps are below zero, when I’ll be sticking close to the woodstove.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.