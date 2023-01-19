One of my goals this winter is to sort through old files in my office. This Sunday afternoon I went through sleeves of photos from stories I wrote for various publications in the first decade of this century, keeping only the best. Along the way I found images of the big flood of 2002 or 2003 and of Cambridge Rescue when it was under renovation and during its grand opening. The latter featured Sen. Sue Bartlett and longtime selectboard members Frank Hutchins and Dana Sweet, along with the late David Severance, whose perseverance was crucial to the town having a rescue squad.
I’m not the only one having a clear-out. Cambridge Post #35 of the American Legion is liquidating all the assets in its Legion Hall, located in Cambridge Village, prior to putting the hall on the market. If you are interested in tables, chairs, dishes and other items or if you would like to see what’s available, contact post commander Charles Guyette before Jan. 20. You can reach him at guyette76@hotmail.com.
•••
I’m trying to get that work done during the quiet weekends, but the last weekend of the month will not be one of them. On Jan. 28 Cambridge Area Rotary offers up a day full of Winterfest events. Please note, I said “day.” There are no events planned after 4 p.m.
The day kicks off with Pie for Breakfast at Cambridge Elementary from 8-11 a.m. Five dollars gets you all the pie and coffee, tea or milk you can eat and drink. From 9-11 a.m. Scout Troop 39 will host a bonfire, also at Cambridge Elementary, with a flag retirement ceremony from 10-10:20 a.m. If you have a flag to retire, contact Roger Allen at rallen@thexyz.net.
The remainder of the day’s events are scattered. If weather permits, there will be ice skating form 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Cambridge Community Center. From 11 a.m.- noon the Varnum Memorial Library hosts “Raptors Up Close” by VINS, and at the same hour, Sara Lourie will lead a nature walk at the Krusch Preserve. Finish the day’s activities from 2-3 p.m. with PK’s Nordic Ramble with vintage skis at Smugglers’ Notch Nordic Center.
•••
Sara Lourie is a member of the Cambridge Conservation Commission, which recently changed the time of its regular meetings. At the commission’s Jan. 11 meeting it was decided that from then on meetings would be held the second Wednesday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. In person meetings are held at the town office in Jeffersonville, and the Zoom link is on the agenda, which is posted on the document center at cambridge.vermont.gov.
Congratulations to Christy Liddy, who was appointed to fill the remainder of Bill Sanders’ term following his recent death. Liddy will serve until Town Meeting Day, at which point, if she so chooses, she will be up for election to the position. Thanks to Mark Stebbins for this information.
Winterfest is a free event. Many of CAR’s other events are fundraisers to benefit its many programs. One such program is its speech contest, which offers cash prizes to high school students who deliver winning speeches. For round one, the local contest, students prepare and deliver a 5-minute speech and present it. For the first round, the club round, memorization is not required. The club round will be held at the Jeff Church on Thursday, Feb. 16. The time is TBA.
The topic this year is “Why are Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Important?” as they relate to the speaker’s life, school and Rotary values. The prize for this round is $200. Details are available at bit.ly/3w5OxV6.
To register, or for any questions, contact Richard Stewart at 303-478-3525 or rjcsnz@gmail.com.
•••
Winter is still with us, but it’s already time to think about spring soccer registration for Cambridge Youth Soccer and Lancers Spring Soccer. Space is limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, with a registration deadline of March 1. To register, visit bit.ly/3iCz0ZX. For questions, email Sarah Hart at cysregister@gmail.com.
To bring this column full circle, another set of photos I found were of an excellent girls’ soccer team. One of them is now a physical therapist and another teaches at Cambridge Elementary. Ah, the circle of life.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
