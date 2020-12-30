My family and I are Christmas Eve service goers, and this year was no exception. With my aged mother joining us in the glow of our one candle, while we attended the Second Congregational Church’s service via Zoom, I was reminded that some things are easier this year.
I’m not sure she would have been up to attending an in-person service, but this way she was able to join in the familiar hymns. Because the service was held jointly with the other churches served by Rev. Devon, I also saw people I haven’t seen in person since March, including someone who attended the same yoga class, someone who used to live in Cambridge Village, and children I saw as a volunteer in the school library.
Watching “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Christmas Day, it struck me how much this year has been a lesson in those things that do not come in boxes or bags. With that in mind, I suggest we remember those nonprofits, especially the local ones, we normally support, with an early gift in 2021. Organizations like the Cambridge Food Shelf provide vital services to the community.
•••
By the time you read this column, the Cambridge Selectboard most likely will have finalized their plans for town meeting. They were scheduled to meet before the end of the year, but those minutes haven’t been posted yet. From the minutes of their Dec. 15 meeting, it looks likely that all voting will be by Australian ballot, with some sort of informational meeting held online prior to the actual day.
At that meeting, the board appointed Suzanne Girourard to fill the vacancy in the listers office following the passing of Thea Whitcavitch. Girourard will serve until March and then run for the open position.
At that same meeting, the board appointed Tom LaChance and Liam Kearney to the Cambridge Trails Committee. This brings membership in that committee to eight, so the chair will break any tie votes. The committee has grown in part because it will be taking on more projects, including assisting the Cambridge Conservation Commit-tee with building and maintaining trails in the Krusch Preserve.
As news of the planning of trails on the Krusch Perserve spread, someone asked that ADA accessibility be included in the parking lot and trail construction, which would include smooth approaches to any bridges, and paths wide enough for power chairs.
These sorts of suggestions might also be passed along to Cambridge Planning Commission Chair April Edwards at edwards.april8@gmail.com, for consideration as part of the letter of intent for a Better Connections Grant, due Jan. 15.
Happy 2021, everybody. I don’t know about you all, but I have never been more grateful to close a calendar on a year, even if it did have a few silver linings.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be the one proudly wearing her geekery in mask form, thanks to a daughter who knows me well. Look for Wonder Woman, a Tardis or Daleks.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
