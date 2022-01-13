My circuits of the village this week began with red, white and green shingles turning purple with pink trim. Angelina’s is now Rusty’s Pizza and Pie.
Owners Justin and Serena Perdue are both chefs. Justin most recently worked as executive chef for Lark Hotels and Picnic Social restaurant in Stowe. The restaurant’s cute alien logo is named Rusty.
Now that Three Mountain Roofing has updated its roof, the Varnum Memorial Library is ready to tackle a new hardwood floor. For that to happen, the library will be closed from Saturday, Jan. 15, through Monday, Feb. 7. Normal hours resume on Feb. 8, when it will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The board, trustees and staff ask patrons to prepare by checking out as many materials needed to get through the three-week closure. That will have the additional benefit of leaving less to be boxed up. Patrons are also asked to hold onto their books until Feb. 8 and to not use the book drop, because the other side of the drop will be inaccessible while the floor is being done.
There is still time to drop off your undecorated Christmas tree at the trailer parked near the silo closest to the Jeffersonville Rotary. The Scouts are collecting them to burn at the fire during Winterfest.
Winterfest will be held Jan. 29. Stay tuned.
Cambridge Recreation Board’s wildlife tracking walk is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Krusch Nature Preserve. Naturalist Sophie Mazowita leads the walk, which will include a search for tracks and signs that reveal wildlife presence in the winter woods. The number of attendees is limited to 15 adults, but not limited to children. A donation of $5-$10 per adult is suggested. To reserve a spot, email bonniepinvt@gmail.com.
All graduating seniors in Lamoille County are invited to apply for two achievement scholarships offered by the Green Mountain Fraternal Order of Eagles in Jeffersonville. Both the Robbie Pollander and the Edison A. Reynolds Awards are $500 and can be used by the recipients for anything school-related, from books and transportation to classes or clothing. These awards are granted to a high school senior who expresses the qualities of a good citizen in their community and has a desire to pursue higher education.
The required submissions are an autobiography and a theme-based short essay on “In my community, people helping people.” Entries are due May 31, 2022, and should be mailed to Fraternal Order of Eagles, Attention David May, P.O. Box 216, Jeffersonville VT 05464-0216.
The Eagles Auxiliary also offers a scholarship specifically for female students. The criteria are the same as for the other two scholarships, but the applicants must be female seniors living in Lamoille County. Entries for the Auxiliary Scholarship should be submitted to Ladies Auxiliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles, P.O. Box 326, Jeffersonville, VT 05464-0326.
Until this week, I’ll see you around town. Unless the temps are below zero, when I’ll be sticking close to the wood stove.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
