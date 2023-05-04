Let me get the date straight this time: The first of two hazardous waste collection days for the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste District is Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Lamoille Union High School parking lot. The next date is in September. As I said last week, there is a $10 per household fee. Cash and local checks will be accepted. For details on what materials you may drop off, please visit bit.ly/3Htbfwo.

With the correction out of the way, let me offer congratulations to Ellen Bethea. Bethea recently joined the governing board of the Vermont Humanities Council. She is one of the organizers of Cambridge’s Poetry People events and has been very involved with the Cambridge Arts Council and the Cambridge Festival of the Arts.

