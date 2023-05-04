Let me get the date straight this time: The first of two hazardous waste collection days for the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste District is Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Lamoille Union High School parking lot. The next date is in September. As I said last week, there is a $10 per household fee. Cash and local checks will be accepted. For details on what materials you may drop off, please visit bit.ly/3Htbfwo.
With the correction out of the way, let me offer congratulations to Ellen Bethea. Bethea recently joined the governing board of the Vermont Humanities Council. She is one of the organizers of Cambridge’s Poetry People events and has been very involved with the Cambridge Arts Council and the Cambridge Festival of the Arts.
Let me also offer thanks to Liam Kearney for his service as town dog control officer. This is a challenging position, and he has performed the work with cheerful dedication. His desire to step down was an item in the April 18 selectboard minutes.
Saturday, May 6, is Green Up Day, dedicated to clearing up roadsides in our community. Green Up Day bags will be available starting Thursday, May 4, at the Cambridge Village Market, Hanley’s, the Farm Store and the town offices.
The Cambridge Conservation Commission asks that you take only the number of bags you intend to use. Green Up Day bags are to be used only for roadside litter. Leave the filled bags at the intersection of a town road and the dedicated Cambridge town crew will collect them Monday.
The Cambridge Cemetery Commission would appreciate your help on Green Up Day, cleaning up the Jeffersonville Cemetery. Commission member Angela Pratt will supply the bags for those who meet her at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 6. If you have younger children, this is a great way for them to contribute to Green Up Day without having to worry about road traffic.
The flowers that adorn both villages in the summer and fall receive 50 percent funding from the town. The remaining 50 percent of funds must be matched by donors. If you’d like to help, you may send a check to the Village Beautification Project, 1500 VT 108N, Jeffersonville, 05464. You may also donate by visiting bit.ly/3nelMVA. In this case, many hands make beautiful villages.
May 6 is also the date for the Bryan Memorial Gallery’s first Art and Antique Appraisal Day. Between noon and 4 p.m., bring up to five pieces to the gallery to learn more about your treasures and receive a verbal appraisal. The fee is $10 per item. Weapons cannot be included, and no sales or purchases may be made on site. The pieces brought must be able to be handled by a single person. The appraisers are Maria Roosevelt, Ethan Merrill, Amy Rutledge Jebrine and Mark Ducharme. This event is open to all participants and no advance registration is required.
Thanks to Melody Tobin for letting me know that the Jeff Church is looking for vendors to take part in its flea market on Saturday, May 27. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are available. The cost is $25, payable in advance. An application form and details are available at the church’s website: jeffchurchvt.org.
It’s that time of year again: Lamoille Home Health and Hospice invites anyone in the community who has suffered a loss to grieve, heal and remember at their service of remembrance and hope, held rain or shine on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. in the Wing Memorial Garden at Copley Hospital, 528 Washington Highway in Morrisville. Refreshments will be served. If you have questions or would like more information, call Charlene Camire at 802-888-4651.
Finally, the Notch is open. The VT-Alert notice went out at 11:09 on April 25. No word on who won Cambridge Area Rotary’s raffle on the date, but I expect to hear the news soon. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
