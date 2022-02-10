Did I say something about being lucky to escape a blizzard? While it felt like March mildness last Wednesday, which got me out for a most pleasant walk around the village in the warm sun, winter has returned with a vengeance, closing schools last Thursday and Friday, and for good reason.
When I went out to shovel so my husband could pull his car into our parking area, at about 4 p.m., we had about 18 inches. Luckily it was fluffy stuff, except for some crumbly ice at the very bottom. It was the perfect night to reheat the chowder I made earlier in the week.
Residents of Jeffersonville received some good news this week. Trevor Welch, head water and wastewater operator for the village, announced that the leak reported last week had been resolved. There has been no word on the state of the leak in Cambridge village.
With its floor replacement completed on time, the Varnum Memorial Library has resumed normal operating hours: Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. When you return, you will find more than a new oak floor; the collections have been rearranged. Adult fiction now occupies the front room, children’s picture books, middle grade fiction, young adult fiction and all young reader’s nonfiction is in the back room, as is adult nonfiction.
•••
It will take some time, but we all need to remember that the Cambridge Area Food Shelf has new hours: Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. In order to keep everyone safe, patrons are asked to bring proof of vaccination if they want to shop downstairs. Those who cannot provide this proof are welcome to come to the food shelf and remain upstairs while volunteers fill their order and bring it to them.
The volunteers involved with the Peter Krusch Nature Preserve invite you to join them for a winter nature walk on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2 p.m. This month’s theme is winter nature. If you are interested, email kruschpreserve@gmail.com.
Future monthly walks are planned, each with a particular focus, such as poetry, art, birds, wildflowers and fungi.
•••
I’ll close this week with two volunteer opportunities: Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County has routes open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Most are less than two hours. Meal pick-up time is 10:30 a.m. at 21 Munson Avenue in Morrisville. All volunteers are offered a free lunch and paid mileage. You may also bring a friend to deliver with you. You can deliver once a week, once a month or something in between — whatever works for you. To apply, fill out the volunteer application at mowlc.org or call Nicole at 802-888-5011.
Mount Mansfield Village welcomes volunteers who can help them fulfill their mission. A registered nonprofit, it is dedicated to helping older adults in Cambridge, Jericho and Underhill stay in their homes, live independently and remain active. Volunteer services range from email or phone check-ins with people who live alone to delivering groceries and much more, depending on your skills and availability. To learn more, visit mountmansfieldvillages.org, email mountmansfieldvillages@gmail.com or call 802-858-5381.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
