Town Clerk Mark Schilling reported this week that 700 voters have already registered to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election Aug. 11. He also reported that that is 100 more than the total number of people who voted in the last primary.
There is still time to register to vote by mail. Simply visit cambridgevt.org/votebymail or call the town clerk’s office at 644-2251 or email clerk@cambridgevt.org.
If you prefer to vote in person, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Masks will be required in the public polling area. Alternate voting arrangements will be available for those who don’t comply.
• The Cambridge Select Board passed a resolution July 7 approving the formation of the Lamoille Fibernet Communications Union District and appointed Timothy Humphrey the town’s representative and Sam Lotto the alternate representative. A district allows communities to join together to pay for and operate broadband networks that cross town lines. Think of the concept as akin to the electric cooperatives that brought electric power to the most rural parts of the state back in the 1940s and 1950s.
• The Cambridge Trails Commission was busy this past weekend, working in the morning hours of a very hot weekend to build several footbridges on the Alden Bryan Brewster River Trail. All of us who enjoy the town’s many trails thank these volunteers for their tireless work making the trails safe for walkers and hikers and protecting fragile land from too much foot traffic.
• If you have a creative kiddo, you might want to request a “Get Crafty” kit from the Varnum Memorial Library. Each kit is filled with crafty treasures that the library had on hand and is meant to inspire the imagination. Supplies are limited. To request your kit, email varnumrequests@gmail.com. Kits will be available during curbside pickup hours: Tuesday and Thursday 3-5 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m.
• Cambridge Youth Soccer is offering provisional registration, contingent upon the COVID-19 situation, to all children from Cambridge in kindergarten through sixth grade, whether or not they attend Cambridge Elementary. To register, visit bit.ly/cambridgesoccer. If the fall season has to be canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, all registration fees will be refunded.
• I’ve lost a certain number of ripe blueberries to the robins. But this past Thursday, I finally had time and the weather cooperated for me to put the frames and netting around my bushes. The hot weather is helping the ripening along nicely and now I need to get out there and pick.
Everyone in my house loves all kinds of berries, but I am particularly partial to blueberries — not only for their healthy properties, color, and general flavor, but for the ease of picking. There are no rasps to snag clothing or thorns to pierce tender thumbs. It’s easy enough to sit on a bucket and pick a quart from one bush.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be the one with the berry-stained fingers.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
