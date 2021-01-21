About a month ago, one Saturday morning in the middle of breakfast preparations, we noticed all the birds that had been at our feeders moments before were gone. A bit more looking around revealed a goshawk perched in a nearby tree. It stayed for a while, but potential prey declined to reappear, so it left.
At the time, we thought it a unique experience. But this past Sunday saw a repeat performance, only this time the goshawk perched on one of the planter boxes on our deck for a second or two before leaving. It’s noteworthy that the only previous time we have had a bird of prey visit so close was about 30 years ago, before we completed the deck.
One spring morning I pulled back the drapes to reveal a hawk of some sort perched on one of the batten boards my husband had made. I don’t remember what type of hawk, but I do remember that it was an immature one, and it lingered 15 to 20 minutes, which gave my young daughter and I plenty of time to observe it.
•••
Postcards were sent out this past week to all registered voters in the Town of Cambridge, explaining that town meeting will look different this year. There will be an informational meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. It will be recorded so those who can’t attend may view it later, at their convenience. Voting on all matters will be by Australian ballot. If you are new to town and want to register to vote, either visit “My Voter Page” at mvp.vermont.gov or call the Town Clerk’s Office at 644-2251.
To request an absentee ballot, do the same thing: visit mvp.vermont.gov or call 644-2251 or email clerk@cambridgevt.org.
Town reports will be available at various locations around town in mid-February and one copy will be mailed to all registered voters’ homes.
While four of the five publicly elected library trustees resigned in late 2020, four citizens stepped forward and were appointed to fill the positions until Town Meeting Day by the selectboard at its Jan. 5 meeting. For April Tuck, this is a bit of a return engagement, as she stepped down as president of the Crescendo Club Library Association several years ago.
Michael Moser previously served on the Cambridge Planning Commission, with several years as chair. Jan Schilling has been involved with the library as a volunteer for a dozen years. Krista Huling previously chaired the Vermont State Board of Education. Courtney Hale has lived in town a few years and works in communications. Of the four, only Huling said at the January 5 meeting that she was interested in being elected to a position on Town Meeting Day. Moser said he probably would not, as did Schilling, who is highly involved in the Cambridge Food Shelf. Hale and Tuck made no commitment at the time.
•••
We should all be grateful that Bonnie Hitchcock has agreed to serve another term as auditor. She and Donna Hutchins will be training a third auditor once that person has been elected. This is not a year to have two new people start, which would have been the case if Hitchcock hadn’t stepped up.
I am grateful to Trevor Welch, water and wastewater operator for Jeffersonville, for posting the EPA’s updates to the lead and copper standards. The action limit has been reduced from 15 parts per billion to 10 parts per billion. This standard will also apply to the town’s other municipal water system, run by the Village of Cambridge, as will the requirement to report violations to the public faster than before. There is also additional financial aid available to remove any old lead service lines.
And on that damp note, until next week, I’ll see you around town, peering over my geeky mask.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-8233, kmquimby@sover.net
