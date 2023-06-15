The Cambridge Clothing Bank asked, and people responded. Now the Clothing Bank’s shelves are full, and they have no more space to accept further donations. The Clothing Bank is co-housed with the Food Shelf, which is still accepting donations of nonperishable food and personal care items.

These items may be dropped off at the Food Shelf during operating hours, Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. They may also be left at the donation box in lobby of the Jeffersonville branch of the Union Bank.

