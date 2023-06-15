The Cambridge Clothing Bank asked, and people responded. Now the Clothing Bank’s shelves are full, and they have no more space to accept further donations. The Clothing Bank is co-housed with the Food Shelf, which is still accepting donations of nonperishable food and personal care items.
These items may be dropped off at the Food Shelf during operating hours, Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. They may also be left at the donation box in lobby of the Jeffersonville branch of the Union Bank.
If you have time to serve the community by getting involved in a town committee, there are currently three committees seeking members, two of them ad hoc.
One of the ad hoc committees is the Community Center Acquisition Committee, created by the Selectboard to “properly investigate the purchase of the Cambridge Community Center” through such duties as researching grant options, the viability of purchases and upkeep, possible operation models, and the ever-important development of cost estimates and construction time lines. If you are interested or would like more information contact Town Administrator Jonathan DeLaBruere at townadmin@cambridgevt.org or 802-644-2251.
Jonathan is also the person to contact if you are interested in serving on the Cambridge Municipal Building Committee, the other ad hoc committee, created by the Selectboard to identify options and alternatives for providing the town with a municipal office.
This committee will consider various options, seek broad public input, and consult with various town boards, commissions, employees and officers, as well as the trustees of Cambridge and Jeffersonville Villages, and develop cost estimates and construction time lines, among other responsibilities.
The standing committee looking for new members is the Cambridge Planning Commission. Commission members do not need to have planning backgrounds. The best way to learn about the committee is by attending a meeting, which happens on the third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. Meetings can be attended in person at the Town Office in Jeffersonville, or by Zoom.
Current projects include revisions of a telecommunications amendment to the town plan, the town plan itself, and subdivision regulations. If you are interested, contact April Edwards at edwards.april8@gmail.com.
It’s the middle of June, so time to start planning your Fourth of July float. This year’s theme is “Create Hope in the World.” Prizes will be offered for best overall, best use of theme, and best business float. There will also be prizes for vehicles and the best decorated kid’s bike. This year’s grand marshals are Clarissa French and Ellen Hill of United Way of Lamoille County. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Participants should plan to assemble at G.W. Tatro at 9:30 a.m.
As was the case last year, general parking will be at the Silo Field and at Cambridge Elementary School. Handicap parking is at Pleasant Valley Insurance and on Main Street across from the Community Center.
The Main Street Celebration, which follows the parade and runs through the afternoon, will also feature a frog jumping contest, so the rainy days in the forecast might be a good time to be on the lookout for likely candidates.
The Fourth of July festivities are sponsored by Cambridge Area Rotary, Cambridge Arts Council, Cambridge Community Center, Cambridge Historical Society and Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
With June comes the other parental holiday. The Eagles host their annual Father’s Day buffet on Sunday, June 18, from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club on Route 109N in Jeffersonville.
The menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, waffles, real maple syrup, home fries, bacon, ham, sausage, fruit, coffee, tea, juice and milk. Children under 6 eat free, those 6-12 for $6. The adult price is $13. If you have questions or need more information, call Deb Tilton at 802-849-6095 or Sharon Underwood at 802-585-9977.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
