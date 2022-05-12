A last-minute change of plans on Mother’s Day made it possible for me to be out on the rail trail, and to appreciate the work of the volunteers who cleaned up the trailhead earlier in the weekend. Everything looked spotless, and as we returned, a young person was enjoying the found-music drum set in a way that suggested someone with serious purpose.
My husband and I had an enjoyable walk, spotting various early wildflowers from Dutchman’s breeches to red trillium and marsh marigolds, with various yellow and blue violets sprinkled between them. I remembered, as I often do in the spring, of my fifth and sixth grade teacher, Thelma White, who grounded us well in knowledge of the natural world outside our back doors.
Elsewhere in town, volunteers spent time on the weekend building trail in the Krusch Nature Preserve. They will be at it again next week, Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. on to upgrade existing sections of trail to bring them up to the design standard established last year. Anyone interested in participating is welcome; no experience required. If you would like to help, contact Liam Kearney at trails@kruschnaturepreserve.org. That’s also the email to use if you have any questions. The group has tools, but if you have your own hard rakes, grass rakes or cutting tools, bring them. You should also bring work gloves, water, bug deterrent, snacks, and perhaps small first aid items. Meet at the parking lot at 316 North Cambridge Road for a short orientation at 9 a.m.
There’s plenty going on in town for the youngest set, including a free play group at the Cambridge Community Center, Tuesdays 9-10:30 a.m. Clean indoor shoes or grippy socks are suggested. A parent or guardian must remain with the children.
The Varnum Memorial Library recently announced a variety of programming for children. A preschool story hour began May 4, and will be held subsequent Wednesdays, beginning at 10 a.m. The storytime will include a craft to make or take. The plan is to meet on the front deck if the weather allows. If rain or chill drives the event indoors, masks are requested.
Starting Thursday, May 12, at 3 p.m., the Varnum welcomes homeschoolers to meet each other and make new friends while exploring activities, crafts and community projects. If you are interested or have questions, email patriciajedwards@gmail.com or call the library at 802-644-2117.
The Varnum invites students in grades five to eight to the passport edition of “Live Your Why.” This series will be held at the Varnum at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting May 17 and ending June 21. There’s no need to bring anything. Passports and materials are supplied by Healthy Lamoille Valley.
For more information, call 802-644-2117. To register, email varnumrequests@gmail.com.
May is village annual meeting month in the town of Cambridge. The village of Jeffersonville holds its annual meeting on Wednesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School. Inhabitants of the village who are legal voters at town meeting are eligible to vote. If you moved into town after town meeting and have been added to the checklist, check with Jeffersonville village trustee chair Nathan Mascolino about your eligibility by emailing rachaelvw@gmail.com.
Residents of the Village of Cambridge hold their annual meeting at the Cambridge Health Center conference room on Wednesday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m. The same residential criteria holds for those residents. If you have questions about your eligibility to attend, contact village clerk Geana Little at georgeanamlittle@gmail.com.
That does it for the week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
