Thanks to all involved in a festive Fourth this past Tuesday. We came, we watched, we ate and listened to some good tunes. We also learned a bit more about Cambridge’s history and caught up with friends old and new. Plenty more was possible, but those were our activities.
Two new art shows have arrived in town. Thanks to a friend, I now know the Vermont Pastel Society divides the state into hubs, which each host exhibits at a specific venue. The current site for central Vermont is the Sugarhouse Gallery at Visions of Vermont, which is showing the works of a dozen pastelists through July 31.
Over at the Bryan Memorial Gallery, the Middle Room is now given over to “Nature’s Playground.” If you’re looking to cool off, enjoy winter scenes of a barn in a snow-covered hill, a child and pooch on a sled, or scenes of the current season such as crashing waves or a woman floating in a pool.
A work of beautiful public art and commemoration, the Jeffersonville veteran’s monument, carved from an eons-old boulder and decorated with plaques commemorating those who served in World Wars I and II, turns 100 this November. After a century, it’s in need of some TLC, which American Legion Post #35 proposes to do with the services of Champlain Monuments, which has worked on stones in several Cambridge cemeteries.
However, to do the work, the American Legion could use our financial help. Donations may be sent to American Legion Post 35, Attn. Monument Repair, PO Box 96, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
The work to be done includes a complete cleaning of the boulder surface, a light scrubbing of the plaques, the filling and repairing of a notch on the top platform that could be a tripping hazard, and smoothing and filling any gaps in a step that currently has a patched crack.
If you are interested in Cambridge history, a good way to learn more is through the Cambridge Historical Society, which meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the former Masonic Lodge, 49 School St. Programs are now taped, and may be viewed on the CHS YouTube channel, Cambridge_H. Society.
The July program, which will be in the past by the time you read this column, is on the history of Cambridge High School, from 1920 to its last graduation in 1967, presented by Reg Wilcox. For those readers new to town, the high school building is incorporated into what is now Cambridge Elementary School. In case you wonder why the school has cornerstones with dates so close together, 1914 and 1920: the junior high was built in 1914 and enlarged to become a high school after a vote in the Town Meeting of 1920, according to Winona Noble’s “The History of Cambridge.”
On that historical note, that’s all for this week. Until next time, I’ll see you around town.
