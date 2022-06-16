David Bowie’s “Changes” keeps running through my mind this past week because we’re still seeing them. George Putnam has stepped down as Cambridge Selectboard chair. He continues to be a board member. Cody Marsh is the new chair.
Another member of the Varnum Memorial Library’s elected trustees has resigned. April Tuck agreed to serve several years ago when all but one trustee stepped down, and she agreed to stay on and was elected to the appointed seat at the 2020 town meeting. This was not Tuck’s first stint serving the library. She was Crescendo Club president from 2012-2014, which is two terms. During that time the club made great strides forward, as did the library. For all her service to the town, which goes beyond her work at the library, we owe her much gratitude.
While we are still on the topic of the library: This past week the library released a patron survey on Google Docs. If you are interested in filling it out, visit the library’s Facebook page and look for the June 10 posting. Or visit bit.ly/3N02ES5.
•••
Some things (or people) leave, some return. That’s the case for Poetry People, which returned Tuesday, June 14, from 7-8:30 a.m. There’s a new venue: the tent behind Visions of Vermont Gallery. If you want to receive notice of the July or other future events, email beyondtheyellowdoor@gmail.com to be added to their email contacts. Now that I am theoretically retired, I plan to attend as often as possible.
The summer lunch program is also back at the Cambridge Food Shelf. It started Tuesday, June 14, and will run every other week, so the next will be June 28. Stop by the food shelf in the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville between 1-7 p.m. to pick up two weeks’ worth of lunches. No advance sign-up is necessary. The last date will be Aug. 23.
Cambridge Rescue Squad will have basic life skill classes as interest grows. If you are interested, call 802-644-2113 and leave a message and contact information. If you would like to join Cambridge Rescue, they are still looking for volunteers. More information is available on their website at cambridgerescue.com/apply.html.
•••
The flowers in Cambridge Village and Jeffersonville are looking lovely this year. It helps that we’ve had rain to keep them going, but they are tended regularly throughout the season. All this takes time, namely that of the person who waters regularly, cares for the flowers and maintains the center of the roundabout in Jeffersonville. That person and the cost of the flowers themselves are paid for through our taxes but that sum must be matched by donations. If you would like to support the Village Beautification Project, visit givebutter.com/villageflowers or send a check to Village Beautification Project, 1500 Vermont Rte 108N, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
Thanks to Jay Tisbert for donating his time to design and select the flowers. He comes up with winning combinations year after year. When you are in Jeffersonville for the Fourth of July festivities, while you wait for the parade to begin, take a moment to look up at the planters on the poles, as well as at the large pots strategically placed along the street.
Look for all the details about the parade in next week’s column, but for now, suffice it to say that the Fourth of July is back in force, parade, fun fair and all. However, nothing will be on school grounds. Everything will be on Main Street, Second Congregational Church or the Varnum.
That’s all for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.