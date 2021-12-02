Reading Margot Hobb’s obituary recently immediately brought back memories of chatting with her at the Cambridge Village Market, because the string bag I brought in reminded her of the string bags she knew from her early years in Germany. Right behind that memory came one of her powerful paintings, especially “Refugees,” a series of large paintings and woodcuts that captured the emotional experience of a young child caught between two warring armies. That exhibit was at the Bryan Memorial Gallery probably 20 years ago, and remains one of the most vivid of the many I have seen there.
The post-Thanksgiving storm cancelled the trail-building workshop scheduled for the Krusch Nature Preserve this past weekend. Weather permitting, organizer Liam Kearney may reorganize later in the season. Otherwise, workshops will resume in March or April, depending on the depth of the snow this winter.
In other town trail news, I can report that the new gravel spread on the greenway makes for good walking. A week ago, when we had a warmish sunny day, my husband, daughter and I made what will likely be our last walk of the year, and it was noticeably easier going on the new gravel than on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which had a few muddy spots. Alan Audette did the gravel work, according to a report by Laird MacDowell, chair of the Cambridge Trails Committee, filed in the town’s public documents.
•••
The Varnum Memorial Library has begun a new program, “FrancoFun en Famille” — French for families — held on Saturdays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Programs will be outdoor, in-person sessions mixed with virtual sessions, exploring grammar and vocabulary through songs, poetry, short video clips and a variety of other media. For more information, contact the library by calling 644-2117 or by visiting its events page on Facebook.
The library is also hosting a new parents group, 5-6 p.m., on the first Monday of every month, starting Dec. 6. The group
will be facilitated by a former intensive care unit nurse and lactation consultant. It offers a chance to meet fellow new parents in the community, to share questions and stories. Snacks will be provided. RSVP to Courtney at cmilcqua@gmail.com.
Local DJ Annie Rheaume is putting together a Christmas coffeehouse to benefit the Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville. If you are interested in performing a couple of holiday-themed songs or have any questions, contact Annie at anniesingerdj@yahoo.com. “The more, the merrier.”
The coffeehouse will be held Saturday, Dec. 18. 5-7 p.m. Hot drinks and goodies will be served.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town, peering between my hat and my scarf.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
