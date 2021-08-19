This past Sunday combined the best of summer and of fall at my house, particularly when it came to food. Lunch was chicken barbecue from St. Mary’s, where the chicken was tender and tasty and the cole slaw and potato salad so good there wasn’t a scrap left in my takeout tray. Supper was homemade pizza because my husband is a good cook, but what turned it into a meal with fall flavors was the apple crisp I made for dessert.
The apples were what I grew up calling duchess, but in recent years discovered were formally named Duchess of Oldenburg. They’re a very early apple, better for cooking than eating because of their tartness. I picked half a five-gallon bucket Saturday, when I was over at my mother’s house working on more clearing-out. Most went into jars of applesauce for my mother and a couple containers of fresh, but there are still a few left to turn into something else yummy.
•••
Elsewhere in town this was an eventful weekend. A group of dedicated volunteers apparently braved Saturday morning’s showers and damp ground to continue working on trails at the Krusch Nature Preserve. According to an email from Liam Kearney, the loop at the Cambridge Pines was built on Saturday, with grading clean-up to happen on Sunday, along with building the trail to connect the loop with the end of the bog crossing. I certainly hope to have time to check out the results of all this trail work now that the weather has turned more conducive to a brisk walks.
Saturday was also a banner day for the Varnum Memorial Library, which now has a new roof. Green Mountain Roofing did the work, starting bright and early and finishing by mid-afternoon. The Crescendo Club Library Association, which owns and operates the library, had generous support from local donors, among them Bruce MacMillan, Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Cary Corse, Jack F. Corse., Inc., and Larry and Sue Wyckoff. A solid roof will help protect everything inside the building, including the collection the library works so hard to maintain for the residents of Cambridge.
•••
This past Thursday, when I went to drop off my donations for the Second Congregational Church’s tag sale, I noticed that Sunday school room was filling up nicely. In fact, it’s filling so quickly, tag sale organizers recently announced a deadline for donations of Friday, Aug. 27. That will give the crew time to sort and price before the sale, which happens Thursday and Friday, Sept. 2 and 3.
To arrange a time to drop off items, call Melody at 644-2409 or Becky at 644-8827. As always, they are unable to accept car seats or bike helmets, and they have limited space to store large furniture.
•••
If you have a few hours from mid-morning to early afternoon, consider becoming a volunteer delivery driver for Lamoille County Meals on Wheels. You can commit to the frequency that works for you, whether it’s once a week or once a month. Meal pick-up is at 10:30 a.m. at 21 Munson Avenue in Morrisville for routes that take about an hour and a half. Volunteers receive a free lunch and are paid milage. If you are interested or would like more information, call Nicole Fournier at 888-5011 x 0. The application form is online at mowlc.org.
•••
Volunteers of the peddling sort are invited to participate in the 2nd Ride for Justice, Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in Smugglers Notch. Participants will bike up Route 108 to the summit and descend the other side, to turn around and do it again, all to raise funds for the Lamoille Restorative Center in Hyde Park.
Entrants receive an event T-shirt and one ticket each for a raffle, a meal and a drink. Participants choose one of four categories, with the age category further divided into five sub-categories. More information and registration are available at lrcvt.org. Day-of registration and sign-in runs from 8-9:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, will be held in parking lot 2, just above Smuggs’ Madonna Base Lodge.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.