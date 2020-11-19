As I write this Sunday evening, the wind is howling on the ridge above Cambridge village, and some frozen raindrops are providing a sort of traction on our deck. But the week certainly started out with some Indian summer weather. I took advantage of it Tuesday to take my mother for a drive of the valley roads.
She admired my favorite view of the valley below the Bryce farm, and rejoiced to see all the cows in the fields. As the daughter of a farmer who has watched most of the farms go out of her hometown, she’s always happy to see the land worked.
Now that the weather has turned more typical of November, it’s no surprise to see the winter overnight parking ban in effect. That parking ban runs from Nov.15 to April 15, and applies to village streets and the right-of-way on all town roads. No vehicles may be left in those locations between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. so that the town road crew can clear snow accumulations.
The covered bridge in Cambridge Junction closed to vehicular traffic on Nov. 13. It will reopen on May 1.
•••
This past Saturday was Orange Up Day, the fall equivalent of Green Up Day. This program has been run by the Cambridge Conservation Commission since 2015, and while organizers would like to see participation increase, they continue to pursue their mission of cleaning up littered roadsides before winter sets in.
The Cambridge Conservation Commission is looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining the all-volunteer group must live in the town of Cambridge, which includes Cambridge village and Jeffersonville, and be more than 18 years old. The commission seeks to increase awareness and education on conservation and environmental issues and it provides information and resources to the community.
Anyone interested should contact Jayne Lukens at jayne.lukens@gmail.com.
•••
The Varnum Memorial Library has updated its hours: Monday, 10 a.m-2 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m-6 p.m.; Wednesday, 1:30-6 p.m.; Thursday, 11:30 a.m-6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m-2 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m-3 pm. The capacity of the library is currently five people at one time, including staff. Because of the limit, librarian Christy Liddy advises patrons who want to use a computer to request an appointment through varnumrequests@gmail.com. That is also the email to use to request books from the catalog, which is available at varnum.kohavt.org.
Varnum patrons who want to access e-books or audiobooks can log in to Libby using their complete library card number; their password or PIN should be their last name. Anyone who has a problem logging in to Libby should call the library at 644-2117 and the staff can reset it.
•••
With a rising number of COVID cases in the state, including one at Cambridge Elementary School, as of a Nov. 15 notice on the school website, it might be a good idea to stock up on reading material. All students at the school spent Monday and Tuesday learning remotely to allow for both deep cleaning and contact tracing.
With that in mind, it seems like a good idea to reiterate Gov. Phil Scott’s latest executive order, which bans any multi-household social gathering of any kind, whether inside or outside. It looks like 2020 isn’t done with us yet, but this is something we can all do to get the number of cases back down to the levels we saw in October.
Hanging in there through the winter won’t be easy, but to paraphrase a slogan after the Boston Marathon bombing, “We are Vermont strong.” We can do this. Which doesn’t mean it will be easy. But a state that recovered from the flood of 1927 can do this too.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
Look for the tall woman with magenta bangs wearing a Hitchhiker’s Guide “Don’t Panic” mask.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145
