Congratulations to Jeff Coslett, who came out ahead in the selectboard election. Thanks to Teelah Hall, who has turned her interest in town government into activity on a number of committees. Thanks to Jane Porter, too, for filling in as interim until the special election.
Coslett’s first meeting as a member of the board is Tuesday, May 18. As always, meetings are open to the public. Agendas with the link to the Zoom meeting are posted on the town website.
There’s good news all around this week, much of it announced before the latest announcement from the CDC about those who are fully vaccinated no longer needing to mask unless a business or institution requires them to.
•••
The Varnum Memorial Library announced it is now open for in-person browsing as well as curbside pick-up of books. Up to 10 patrons at a time will be allowed in the library. Patrons may also make appointments to browse in advance by calling 644-2117 or emailing varnumrequests@gmail.com.
The bathroom is for use by patrons only. At the moment, only one of the patron computers is working. Anyone interested in using it is asked to make arrangements in advance if at all possible, by calling 644-2117. The hours are not yet fully stable, so the best way to find out if the library is open is to call or check Facebook.
My husband went in for the first time since March 2020 on Saturday, when he was part of the Rotary crew painting the deck railings.
Also open, on a limited basis: Cambridge Town Offices, as of this past Monday, May 17. Visitors may ring the bell at the top of the stairs or at the access elevator. Visitors will be admitted one party at a time. Masks and distancing will be required. Regular hours, for those who have forgotten, are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Assistance continues to be available at 644-2251 or clerk@cambridgevt.org.
Researchers will need an appointment for access to public records. Many resources are available at cambridgevt.org/property.
Thanks to Town Clerk Mark Schilling and everyone at the Town Office. They managed to continue to conduct all the essential business of the town, while figuring out how to work securely and remotely. They saw us through a primary, a general election, a most unusual town meeting vote and a special election. And they did it all while remaining professional and congenial.
•••
The last piece of most excellent news is the return of the Fourth of July parade. After conferring with the Cambridge selectboard and health officer and the Jeffersonville village trustees, Cambridge Area Rotary recently announced that the parade will be held as usual, on July 4 at 10:00 a.m.
The traditional fun fair is taking a further break, however. Instead, Visions of Vermont, with help from Cambridge Arts Council, will have food trucks and art demonstrations, a la Burlingon’s Arts Riot events.
The Varnum Memorial Library will hold its book sale, and I, for one, will be happy to donate the books I’ve been saving for two years.
•••
Over at Cambridge Elementary School, they’re looking even further ahead. The deadline to make an appointment for the kindergarten meet-and-greet was May 14, but if you missed that, please visit cesvt.net and follow the links. Children must be five years old by Sept. 1, 2021.
The actual meet and greets will be held Wednesday, June 9, and Thursday, June 10. Parents pick a one-hour time slot on one day to meet the kindergarten teachers and other CES staff members.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. Maskless when it’s not required. Because as of Wednesday, I’m two weeks out and fully vaccinated.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.