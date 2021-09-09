First, allow me to correct an error that happened when I congratulated the Varnum Memorial Library on its new roof. The work was done by Three Mountain Roofing in Jeffersonville. I’m not sure how the error happened, because I’m very familiar with the company’s logo, as I see it around town frequently.
The Varnum has continued to expand its program offerings. Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m. are now devoted to programming for seniors, offered by Lesley Nase. Contact her at lnasemoonspinner@gmail.com to let her know you plan to attend or to ask any questions you might have about the programming. Sept. 14 will feature “Seniors’ Stories Matter,” Sept. 21 the topic will be “Vermont Writers and Poets” and Sept. 28 is themed around puzzles to keep the brain challenged.
The library’s current hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursdays from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
For years, one of the ways I’ve given directions to our house in Cambridge Village is to identify getting close by “passing Angelina’s, painted in the colors of the Italian flag.” I’ll now have to change that description to “painted purple.” The vibrant shade somehow fits the shape and size of the building and will be as distinctive as its former coloration.
Mt. Mansfield Villages, the nonprofit membership organization founded to provide a supportive village for older residents of Cambridge, Underhill and Jericho so that they may remain in their homes, live independently and stay connected to their communities cut its annual membership fee in half because of COVID.
However, the rate is scheduled to return to its previous levels of $240 for individuals and $300 for households on Oct. 1. While assistance is available for those who need it, now is the time to enroll if you are interested in receiving support-at-home services. To join, visit mount
mansfield.helpfulvillage.com and click on the members tab, selecting member application form in the drop-down menu. You can also call 802-858-5381.
I thought a great deal about one of poet Robert Frost’s best-known lines this weekend: “Good fences make good neighbors.” It came to mind not because of a fence, but because the poem is about the poet and a neighbor who repair the stone wall that separates their properties every year. We share a wall with an adjoining property.
While the stones have never been an issue, the box elders that have snuck in between them have. This year one leaned precariously above our septic mound. Sunday morning, I watched the property owner, Marc Mallett, and my husband work together to bring the leaning tower of box elder down piece by piece without damaging the septic mound. It was an excellent job done, and we are grateful to have such a good neighbor.
As I write this, the crickets are now as loud as the peepers were this past spring. The seasons are turning, and the spots of color on the hillsides confirm that. The tomatoes ripening in my garden agree. Although I planted only three this year, the crop is much more than two tomato-loving adults can keep up with. Because I still have plenty of home-canned tomatoes for soup and sauce, I’m going to try my hand at tomato jam this year.
If it comes out well, I’m thinking it would be a good addition to a grilled cheese sandwich in the middle of the winter. I’ll let you know when the time comes.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
