Since April, I’ve made weekly trips to Peacham to deal with my parents’ house. In those months, I’ve watched the leaves slowly shade from light green lace to deep green foliage. Now, some trees are showing hints of color and, while others still are green, they’ve turned a tired shade.
It’s a weird sensation to be doing things for the last time, things like making the Duchess of Oldenburg applesauce I mentioned last week. Or giving out the phone number I know I’ll remember the rest of my life. (The phone has stayed connected, because Peacham is one of those areas of Vermont with minimal digital amenities.)
Or listening to the brook that borders the property, letting its sounds tell me how much rain has fallen recently. The place hasn’t been my home for over four decades, but it is the place where I grew up, and it shaped me, for better or worse.
So, since Peacham is a beautiful place, this column’s news lead will be a call for support of Cambridge’s village beautification program. Volunteers install and maintain the planters and hanging baskets of flowers that bedeck Cambridge and Jeffersonville’s streets and poles, but the costs of the planters and flowers have been underwritten mainly by the town budget since the project began in 2013.
While the town will continue to fund half the costs, the selectboard has asked the project coordinators to seek donations for the other half. If you are interested in supporting this project, donations may be made at givebutter.com/villageflowers.
•••
Town clerk Mark Schilling recently announced an opening on the town’s seven-member finance committee. The committee is a formal one, with members appointed by the selectboard. It meets on an as-needed basis, mostly in the fall and early winter, as the town budget is developed. Committee duties include receiving requests for appropriations from town boards and committees as well as certain nonprofit organizations and social service agencies supported by the town and making recommendations about those requests to the board.
The committee also assists with reporting in the annual town report and in other financial matters, such as capital planning. Residents who are interested in joining the committee should email committee secretary Robert Robinson at robert.robinson@cadyhill.com.
•••
The Crescendo Club Library Association recently announced that it has hired a librarian, Carrie, and an assistant librarian, Karen. More information, such as surnames, will be provided when I’ve had a chance to stop by the library. The library continues in its summer hours: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
With the first day of school for students in Lamoille North Supervisory Union set for Monday, Aug. 30, this is your last call to register your child if you are new to town. An online registration form is now available at lnsd.org/community/new-student-registration.
If your child is already enrolled and has spent a year or more at Cambridge Elementary, you might want to check out the revamped school website. It looks snazzy and is easy to navigate, but things are in slightly different locations than they were last year.
This column and I are taking next week off, so I’ll see you in September.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
