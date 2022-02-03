While we could have used some snow, we were very lucky to escape the blizzard that blew up the Atlantic coast. A friend in Maryland had to deal with ice, while one on Cape Cod lost power for over 30 hours and had to deal with over two feet of snow.
Our lack of blizzard meant a good turnout for Winterfest. While not as many arrived for the drive-through meals, both Rotary’s Pie for Breakfast and Cambridge Rescue’s Lasagna Dinner did well. My husband reported a substantial line for lasagna when he arrived about 5 p.m. My kudos to the cooks for the particularly tasty lasagna this year, and to all the bakers who provided pies. The ones I sampled were delish, particularly the brownie with peanut butter chips. The threat of winds canceled the balloon glow.
If you are looking for a social activity and enjoy any of the fiber arts, you are invited to stop by Two Sisters Mill & Mercantile on Main Street in Jeffersonville at one of two times. Fiber hour started Monday, Jan. 31, and will happen every Monday from 6-7 p.m. Drop-in knit and spin is on Tuesday mornings, 9:45-10:45 a.m. For both, bring your knitting, crocheting, felting, embroidery, spinning, cross-stitching or punch needlework to work on in the company of others. Masks are required.
•••
This past week, Jeffersonville joined Cambridge village in a category neither village would choose to be in — dealing with a water leak. If you are served by Jeffersonville’s water service and notice an area where the snow has melted away, or a ditch is full, or an inexplicable patch of steam when the temperature is super cold, contact Trevor Welch, water and wastewater operator for Jeffersonville at jeffwater@myfairpoint.net. If you notice any of the same symptoms in Cambridge village, please call Jim Kinney, village trustee, at 802-644-6734.
As previously reported, all voting for town meeting will be by Australian ballot. The polls will be at the Cambridge Elementary gymnasium on Tuesday, March 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Information on early voting has yet to be made available.
With all consent of candidate forms due on Jan. 24, most of the names placed on the ballot are those of the incumbent in the position. There are a few exceptions. Charles J. Guyette is challenging incumbent Cody Marsh for the two-year position on the selectboard. Dana “Donna” Warren is running for the open positions of town clerk and town treasurer for three years, and collector of delinquent taxes for one year. Warren has been an assistant town clerk for quite a few years, going back to when Jane Porter was town clerk.
•••
The cold temperatures we’ve experienced were a reminder that this time of year, some of our neighbors must choose between food and keeping their homes warm enough so the pipes don’t freeze. This is a great time to support the Cambridge Food Shelf, whether you drop off donations of nonperishable food and personal care items during their hours of operation, Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m., leave them in the box in the lobby at the Union Bank in Jeffersonville, or mail a check to P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville VT, 05464. The Cambridge Food Shelf is in the basement of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville, one of the many local organizations the church supports.
This is a final reminder that the church hosts its annual meeting on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 11:15 a.m., immediately following the morning service. The church sanctuary allows safe distancing and the use of a microphone. Refreshments will be available in the narthex prior to the meeting.
That does it for now. Until this week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
