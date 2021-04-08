It’s official. The two candidates for the Cambridge Selectboard position to be voted on at the special town meeting May 11 are Jeff Coslett and Teelah Hall.
Whoever is elected will serve until March 2022. The date for a meet the candidates forum has yet to be set as of press time, but ballots are now available. If you want to vote early, request a ballot by contacting the town clerk at 644-2251, emailing clerk@cambridgevt.org, or visiting the “My Voter Page” at mvp.vermont.gov. Ballots may be returned to the dropbox at the top of the stairs at town hall; mailed to P.O. Box 127, Jeffersonville VT, 05464; or dropped off at the Cambridge gym on May 11. The polling place is open for drop-offs and in-person voting, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
•••
This past week, librarian Christy Liddy announced her resignation. A single parent, Liddy cited lack of child care and COVID-related issues. Trained and experienced before she arrived at the Varnum, Liddy served in the position six years and expanded the range of library offerings, both in books and programs. During her tenure, the Varnum Memorial Staff grew, and the library was also well-served by a steady volunteer force, which united in wishing Liddy “the best of luck” in a letter on social media. We join them in those wishes.
The Varnum Memorial Library remains open for curbside pickup Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesdays from 1:30-6 p.m., Thursdays from 11:30-6 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The library trustees and the Crescendo Club Library Association have begun fundraising to meet challenges that include repairing parts of their building on Main Street in Jeffersonville. In support of those efforts, they are now accepting donations through varnumlibrary.org/donate. The association is a registered nonprofit, so donations are tax-deductible.
April is National Poetry Month. While it has been over a year since they could meet in person at the Varnum, Poetry People is returning for an online celebration Tuesday, April 13, 7-8:30 p.m.
If you are interested in sharing your words, or in listening to the others, email beyondtheyellow door@gmail.com to be added to the list of people to receive instructions for getting online. Thanks to LN Bethea and Laurie Baron for putting this together.
•••
The editor and compiler of the Mount Mansfield Villages newsletter is looking for someone local with access to historic photos, articles or facts who could help her put together a newsletter page on the town four times a year. The extent of your involvement could vary. For more details, email Penny Miller at pennymillervt@gmail.com.
•••
As the ground thaws, my thoughts have started to turn toward the garden. So it’s no surprise that a posting about PLU stickers on foodstuffs and compost caught my eye. I didn’t need to be told that these stickers on fruit and vegetables are not biodegradable. Experience working my parents’ garden over the past three years taught me that. In fact, stickers at least 5 years old are still legible when turned up. My handy tip is that it is easiest to remove them from fruit and veggies when you first get them home. Once things have been refrigerated, a bit of condensation seems to develop on skins and peels that makes the pesky stickers difficult to peel off.
With that handy tip, I’ll say, until next week, I’ll see you around town. Now that we’re back to spring-like weather, I’m trying to make a daily circuit of the village.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
