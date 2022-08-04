This week includes two shout-outs. It’s been 30 years since Bruce Macmillan purchased the Cambridge Village Market from Wayne Flint. Cambridge Village has expanded both physically and in the variety of offerings over the intervening three decades. It has supported community events, from hosting the 6th grade bottle drop to providing coffee for pie for breakfast and offering a weigh station during hunting season.
I’ve lost track of the number of high school students who’ve started their working lives in the bottle room, many of whom have moved on to work the register, the deli and stock the shelves before going off to college. For those of us lucky enough to live in the village, it is a convenient source of “oh no, I’m out of (fill in the blank),” and a good place to run into people we haven’t seen in a while, which sometimes leads to lengthy parking lot conversations. Thanks for being one of the threads that keeps this community woven together.
•••
I’d also like to give one last hail and farewell to Zeke Zucker. Since his move to Maine, Zucker has continued to serve on the Cambridge Trail Committee, but as of July 25 he has resigned. He was another long-time fixture in town, from organizing and running the Jeff-to-Cambridge 5K Fun Run to heading up efforts to create the Cambridge greenway with Laird MacDowell.
Even before he retired as director of the Smugglers’ Notch Nordic Center, he was heavily involved with many other trail and recreation areas in town, from the Alden Bryan Brewster River Trail to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, silo field and the Krusch preserve.
On a personal note, I treasure the Courage and Character award I received from Zucker and MacDowell at the 1998 fun run. It meant so much to know that my efforts to recover from a massive blood clot in my leg were recognized, and that I was perceived as “cheerfully continuing to serve” my community, when in truth I struggled both physically and emotionally.
Two other bits of trail committee news need to be shared. The first is a reminder that dogs must be leashed on the trails. New signs to reinforce that message were recently placed at silo field and at the Canyon Bridge parking lot.
Different signs, these posted at Route 15 where the Old Main Street trails pass over and under the state road, ask cyclists to walk their bikes.
•••
With the start of August come several signs of the season. The first is notices for the Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville’s annual Labor Day tag sale. If you have items to donate, contact Becky Ainsworth at 802-644-8827 to arrange a drop-off time. Organizers ask that you not leave items at the church. There are a few items that can’t be sold: infant car seats and bike helmets. The only electronics accepted are flat-screen TVs, which sell. More details about sale hours as the date approaches.
Talk of Labor Day means the start of school isn’t far away. The summer lunch program at the Cambridge Community Food Shelf has two more distributions: Aug. 9 and Aug. 23. The hours on both days are 1-7 p.m.
Fall soccer registration has also opened. Coaches are needed. Anyone interested should contact Marcus Holmes at marcusholmes1821@yahoo.com. As an incentive, registration is free for coaches and board members. Cambridge Youth Soccer asks that you register early so they can be sure space is available for everyone who wants to play. Register by visiting bit.ly/3PROIeO. If you have questions, Sarah Hart is the person to contact at cysregister@gmail.com.
The first day of school in Lamoille North is Aug. 29. If you have a child who will be new to the district this school year, you can register at ces.lnsd.org/families/studentregistration.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
