Last week, I reported that the jackhammering on top of the reservoir hill should be ending soon. The good news is that it has, in fact, ended. While equipment is still working at the top of the hill, and several large truckloads of crushed rock were transported up the hill late last week, as of Tuesday afternoon, those of us who live in the village have enjoyed life without eight hours of mega-sized Woody Woodpeckering.
Town Clerk Mark Schilling reported that Cambridge had the largest primary turnout in history this past week, with 689 votes mailed in and 304 people voting in person on election day. Anyone wondering about the postage coming out of this year’s town budget can rest easy: Schilling told the select board at its Aug. 4 meeting that this year postage is covered by the state, and that any expenses incurred can be covered by the state from the federal emergency funds.
Should the town decide to proceed with the same sort of mailing in future elections, then the town would need to cover that expense. Unless, perhaps, the whole state went to vote-by-mail, as Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah have done. Then it would come out of a different tax pocket.
While we are on the topic of voting: this town owns a huge thank-you to Bonnie Hutchins and Sally Reynolds, who show up to work the polls the full 12 hours they are open, election after election. That’s dedication.
•••
Cambridge Cares is still collecting donations of children’s size cloth face masks for Cambridge Elementary. If you are able to help, contact Don Lange at fabfloyd 1966@yahoo.com or 730-2588.
•••
Last week I mentioned that a compost pick-up service was starting in town. If you are a DIY-er, but don’t know where to start with composting all food scraps, or have concerns about the interaction between bears and compost, another new business in town may have the answer.
Chrissy and Jason Wade are both enrolled in UVM’s Vermont Master Composter Certification course and Jason has built two styles of bear-proof compost. For details email wadingbearvt@gmail.com.
•••
Here’s a reminder that the speed limit on Maple Street in Jeffersonville is 25 mph, and even that may be excessive on Wednesday afternoons when traffic of all sorts increases due to the Jeffersonville Farmers’ and Artisan Market.
There’s plenty of space for parking at the silos, so there’s no need to be in a hurry to snatch up a spot.
•••
Prepared frozen meal distribution takes place on Wednesdays in August, from 3-5 p.m. in the parking lot at Cambridge Elementary School. The meals, made by local restaurants, are available for Cambridge area residents of all ages and income levels while supplies last.
Volunteers from Cambridge Area Rotary distribute the generous one-serving portions. Those picking up should mask up, practice social distance and bring their own bags. If you have any questions or need more information, contact Ron Carter at rcarter@smuggs.com.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be the one with her arms full of cucumbers, looking for that unlocked car …
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-8233
