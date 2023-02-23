Because I spent last Friday afternoon and a bit of Saturday pulling together documents and figures for our tax preparer, this week’s column leads with the details about free AARP tax help, sponsored by the Varnum Memorial Library. Low- and moderate-income residents of any age, but particularly those 50 and over, are invited to schedule an appointment with an IRS-trained volunteer counselor. Appointment slots are on Mondays only, March 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the Varnum. 9 and 10:30 a.m. slots can accommodate three tax players. The 11:30 a.m. slot has room for two. Appointments are first come, first served and may be made by calling the library at 802-644-2117 or by emailing varnumrequests@gmail.com. No walk-ins are available. Once your appointment is confirmed, you’ll be asked to pick up a packet of information and forms from the library ahead of your appointment.
The Varnum recently added another service to the many it offers: it is the place to pick up free gun locks, as part of the Gun Safe VT safe storage initiative. Educational materials about keeping your home and loved ones safe are also available. If you have questions, call the Varnum at 802-644-2117. You may also stop by when the library is open: Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. I will also say that, from my personal experience as a teenager, in-home gun safety is an important initiative, and has only grown more important in an era when so many people, particularly young ones, are dealing with mental health issues.
You know that town meeting is coming when word goes out that the town report will soon be in the mail. Last week, Town clerk Dana Warren announced that they will be mailed at the end of this week to registered voters in the town of Cambridge, which includes both Jeffersonville and Cambridge villages. Bring your copy to town meeting if you plan to attend. If you can’t attend for whatever reason and would like to vote on the school budgets by absentee ballot, call the town clerk’s office at 802-644-2251 or email clerk@cambridgevt.org.
A reminder, because it has been a few years since we had an in-person town meeting: it’s helpful to allow time to get through the voter registration lines if you want to be there for the start of the meeting. This year, the school district meeting precedes the town meeting, with the school district meeting starting at 9 a.m. and the town meeting at 10. Both are March 7 at the Cambridge Elementary School gym, where the polls are also. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Two signs of a change in the season appeared this week. Bootlegger Bikes is looking for input on what kinds of topics people would like to see in free bike maintenance workshops this spring. If you have some thoughts, you can send them to education@bootleggerbikes.com.
Girls on the Run is also warming up. By the time you read this, registration will have opened for this 10-week program for students in Cambridge and Waterville in grades 3-6. To register for the limited space, visit www.gotrvt.org. There is a $95 registration fee. Girls on the Run is committed to assuring that cost is not a barrier. Financial assistance is provided directly on the registration form. You can also contact Girls on the Run at 802-871-5664 about financial assistance options. Tuesday, March 28 is the opening day, with sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Cambridge Elementary School gym.
I’m closing this week with great gratitude to Bonnie Hitchcock, who retires from the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Those of us served by the Cambridge Village Post Office have come to know Bonnie well over the past many years appreciate her ready sense of humor, her patience and her deep knowledge of forms and procedures. We were but the final stop in a career that has taken her through the post offices in most of the surrounding towns and as far away as Sheldon Springs. Here’s wishing her a most excellent retirement.
Bonnie, you better believe, this time I made sure I got your name right. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
