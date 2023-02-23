Because I spent last Friday afternoon and a bit of Saturday pulling together documents and figures for our tax preparer, this week’s column leads with the details about free AARP tax help, sponsored by the Varnum Memorial Library. Low- and moderate-income residents of any age, but particularly those 50 and over, are invited to schedule an appointment with an IRS-trained volunteer counselor. Appointment slots are on Mondays only, March 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the Varnum. 9 and 10:30 a.m. slots can accommodate three tax players. The 11:30 a.m. slot has room for two. Appointments are first come, first served and may be made by calling the library at 802-644-2117 or by emailing varnumrequests@gmail.com. No walk-ins are available. Once your appointment is confirmed, you’ll be asked to pick up a packet of information and forms from the library ahead of your appointment.

The Varnum recently added another service to the many it offers: it is the place to pick up free gun locks, as part of the Gun Safe VT safe storage initiative. Educational materials about keeping your home and loved ones safe are also available. If you have questions, call the Varnum at 802-644-2117. You may also stop by when the library is open: Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. I will also say that, from my personal experience as a teenager, in-home gun safety is an important initiative, and has only grown more important in an era when so many people, particularly young ones, are dealing with mental health issues.

