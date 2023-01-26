Let’s get the corrections and clarifications out of the way immediately. David Severance emailed this past week to say he is very much still alive, which I was glad to hear. My apologies to him for saying otherwise last week. Let me clarify that Christy Liddy was appointed to fill the remainder of Bill Sanders’ term on the regional school board.
Now that the Legislature has offered the option of extending COVID-19 town meeting options for another two years, the Cambridge Selectboard has scheduled a special meeting to make that decision. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Town Office in Jeffersonville, with a virtual link available on the posted agenda. You can find that agenda by visiting bit.ly/3wnULzP and going to the document center.
I did some looking at the number of registered voters, and here’s what I found. Somewhere between 1,600 and 1,800 registered voters participated in the 2022 general election in town, based on the total vote in the Lamoille-3 vote. (I used census figures to take a stab at the number of Waterville voters and subtracted them from the total vote).
When we hold in-person town meetings, the number of voters runs somewhere between 200 and 300. In 2022, 600 people cast paper ballots for town meeting. While that’s two to three times more than for an in-person meeting, that’s also less than 30 percent of the total who might vote by paper ballot, so it’s still a minority of the possible voting public.
What I do hope is that no matter what format is chosen, civility prevails. Apparently, I’m not the only one looking for that. A local alliance of the national organization Braver Angels will be held as part of a national workshop focused on avoiding political violence by bringing equal numbers of right/Republican-leaning and left/Democrat-leaning participants together to listen and learn what motivates people who hold the opposing view. That local event will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, from 3-5 p.m., at a venue TBA and is limited to 20 people. If you are interested in participating, email no2civilwar@gmail.com and include your political orientation.
•••
While we’re on the topic of civility and its relative, courtesy, it’s time for a reminder that parking in Jeffersonville is tight, and nowhere is it tighter than around The Family Table and The Cupboard Deli. Park in the area for the business you are visiting. The Cupboard recently announced that it will tow cars that do not belong to Cupboard patrons.
Young people aged 12 to 14 interested in the outdoors are invited to apply for a scholarship to attend the Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake, courtesy of the Cambridge Conservation Commission. One-week camp sessions run in June, July and August. After completing the week, campers receive their state hunter education and bow hunter certification.
To apply, email timlarned@myfairpoint.net by Feb. 1 with why you’d like to attend this camp (or a similar one) and what you like about the outdoors. The amount of the scholarship will be determined by the number of applicants. Full information about the camp is available at bit.ly/3wmux0r.
•••
The good news is that the ice rink at the Cambridge Community Center in Jeffersonville — on part of the dog park — is now open. With a forecast filled with snow and temperatures that may reach above freezing, there’s no telling what conditions will be like for Winterfest on Saturday.
One thing we do know, there will be Pie for Breakfast, two of which, apple, will have been made by yours truly. My husband is making a chocolate one. Pies are available from 8-11 a.m. in the Cambridge Elementary School cafeteria. $5 gets you all the pie you can eat and a beverage.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
