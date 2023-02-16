Saturday, I was glad we were not in the same deep freeze as a week ago. I live in Cambridge Village, and it was obvious when we got up that something was going on. That something was a house fire on Mansfield Avenue that brought out aid from neighboring towns and made the TV news. What I noted from living here is the long hours Cambridge firefighters, all volunteers, put in. It was around 3 p.m. when an excavator knocked the remnants of walls down, with firefighters still on duty. Considering the call went out somewhere between 6:30 and 7 a.m., that’s one long day for our volunteer responders. That’s dedication!

While a town school district meeting will be held on Town Meeting Day, the school budgets for Cambridge Elementary, the Lamoille Union Middle and High School and Green Mountain Technical and Career Center will be held by Australian ballot. Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Town Meeting Day. The Cambridge Elementary School Board holds an informational meeting on the elementary school budget at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6. The hybrid meeting will be held at Cambridge Elementary and by Google Meet at meet.google.com/cgh-kbuc-ehy.

