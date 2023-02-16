Saturday, I was glad we were not in the same deep freeze as a week ago. I live in Cambridge Village, and it was obvious when we got up that something was going on. That something was a house fire on Mansfield Avenue that brought out aid from neighboring towns and made the TV news. What I noted from living here is the long hours Cambridge firefighters, all volunteers, put in. It was around 3 p.m. when an excavator knocked the remnants of walls down, with firefighters still on duty. Considering the call went out somewhere between 6:30 and 7 a.m., that’s one long day for our volunteer responders. That’s dedication!
While a town school district meeting will be held on Town Meeting Day, the school budgets for Cambridge Elementary, the Lamoille Union Middle and High School and Green Mountain Technical and Career Center will be held by Australian ballot. Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Town Meeting Day. The Cambridge Elementary School Board holds an informational meeting on the elementary school budget at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6. The hybrid meeting will be held at Cambridge Elementary and by Google Meet at meet.google.com/cgh-kbuc-ehy.
The business to be conducted at the in-person Cambridge School District includes the election of school directors for both Cambridge Elementary and Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District. After the Cambridge School District meeting adjourns, the Cambridge Town Meeting begins, and there, too, many positions will be elected, including at least one on the Select Board. Although it is not needed, it would be most helpful to the voting public if anyone interested in any position were to declare their interest beforehand. If anyone has questions about any of the open positions, which are listed in the warning posted on the homepage of www.cambridge.vermont.gov, Board Chair Cody Marsh will answer them or point you in the direction of someone who will. Cody can be reached at sbchair@cambridgevt.org. You can also call the Town Office at 802-644-2251.
The steady arrival of 10-something forms signal it’s time to start thinking about filing the annual income tax return. Free AARP tax prep returns to the Varnum Memorial Library for low- and moderate-income residents of any age, but particularly to those who are 50 or older or can’t afford paid tax prep. IRS-trained counselors will be available on Mondays starting March 6 and ending March 27, with time slots available at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. To schedule an appointment with the sponsoring Varnum Memorial Library, call 802-644-2117 or email varnumrequests@gmail.com. Slots will fill quickly and are first-come, first-serve, with no walk-ins, so please schedule early.
The Scouts sure are busy. Cub Scout Pack 839 hosts a Pinewood Derby on Saturday, March 18, at Cambridge Elementary (CES), from 10-noon. There are divisions for adults and for kids, and you don’t need to be a scout to take part. Prizes will be awarded in each division. Five dollars covers the car kit and entry fee. Contract Cubmaster Chris Lennox at packmaster@vtcubscoutpack839.org for your kit or with any questions.
Scout Troop 39 spent Monday of this week hiking into Smugglers’ Notch. On Sunday, February 19, they’ll spend the day ice climbing. That’s just the start of a season filled with outdoor activities. Troop 39 is still welcoming new members. If your child is interested or you have questions, contact Scoutmaster Roger Allen at rallen@thexyz.net. You can also ask him in person on Town Meeting Day because he and members of Troop 39 usually present the colors at the beginning of the meeting.
The official announcement of Let’s Do Lunch’s return is most welcome. Friday, February 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Community Room of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville, enjoy homemade soup, sandwiches, salad and yummy homemade desserts with friends and neighbors. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are usually available. For those who can, a donation of $4.00 is recommended. Because it’s this week, valentines receive complimentary flowers. For more information or with questions call Nanci Lepsic at 802-343-2372 or email lepsicslodge@gmail.com.
Let’s Do Lunch is supported by the Cambridge Recreation Board, Cambridge Elementary School and members of the community. Volunteers are welcome and donations of food are gladly accepted. If you’d like to volunteer, contact Nanci Lepsic as above.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
