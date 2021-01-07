I can’t remember when I was gladder to take down one year’s calendar, but here we are in 2021. One thing I am grateful for: my husband, a registered nurse at University of Vermont Medical Center, received his first round of the COVID vaccine on the last day of 2020. That already put this year off to a good start.
Another person celebrating a good start, a bit later this month, is Blossom Longe, who begins her ninth decade in mid-January. Because of COVID, the best way to mark the milestone of 90 years is a card shower. If you’d like to help her celebrate, mail a card to 447 Mill Street, Jeffersonville, 05464.
Those Blossom’s age, or a few decades younger, are the target audience for Mount Mansfield Villages’ virtual events. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m., “Loneliness, Stress and the Pandemic: Impact on Older Adults,” will be presented by Gary S. Moak, MD, director of the geriatric psychiatry fellowship program at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and chief of geriatric psychiatry, New Hampshire hospitals. This event is co-sponsored with Lamoille Neighbors, and is the first of a free monthly speaker series. While there is no charge, preregistration is required and may be made by visiting bit.ly/3b6Au8s.
•••
Teens Teaching Technology returns for the new year. These youth have gone virtual in their goal to help members of the public get help with their electronic devices. All are welcome to the Zoom meeting they will hold on Sunday, Jan. 10 from 1:30-3 p.m. Contact Emmitt White at 802-556-1856 for the Zoom link.
•••
As we all expected, town meeting will be different this year. That difference is now official, approved by the Selectboard at the Dec. 22 meeting. All voting for the town, which includes the villages of Cambridge and Jeffersonville, will be by Australian ballot. The polls will be open on Tuesday, March 2, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Cambridge school gymnasium, with absentee ballots available by request from the town clerk’s office at 644-2251 or by email at clerk@cambridgevt.org, or by visiting the “My Voter Page” at vp.vermont.gov. Ballots may be returned to the dropbox at the top of the stairs in the town office, by USPS, or at the polls on March 2.
An informational meeting on all Town Meeting Day articles will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. via Zoom, with a call-in option. The informational meeting will also be recorded, with the recording available on the town’s website for viewing at residents’ convenience. The town report should be available by mid-February for pick-up, and one copy will be mailed to all registered voters, as has happened in the past.
The change in format results in important deadlines for anyone with articles to petition or interested in running for a town office. To file a petition for articles to be included on the town meeting warning, the article must have gathered the signatures of 5 percent of registered voters and must be turned in to the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. Candidates interested in town offices must return the consent of candidate form by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25; however, thanks to Act 162, nominating petitions don’t need to collect signatures.
•••
One town position in particular is actively seeking candidates. Five library trustees are elected to serve on the Varnum Memorial Library board, and a number of them are open this year. On the Varnum board, the town trustees support library operations by setting policy, overseeing the director, helping develop the budget and fundraising. Anyone interested in serving should contact selectboard member Courtney Leitz at courtneylleitz@gmail.com.
Your fun fact for the week: The Varnum Memorial Library is one of a very few libraries in Vermont operated by a nonprofit, the Crescendo Club. The elected trustees represent the town on the library board because the town provides a significant portion of the library’s annual budget.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town, peering over my geeky mask.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
