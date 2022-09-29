It’s that time of year: as I write, my legs are covered by a blanket, because I really want to wait to light a wood fire until it’s October, and the Red Sox are playing the last game of their season’s matchups with the Yankees. (Soon I can stop chanting “it’s a building year, it’s a building year.”)
Other changes are in the air as well. As this paper announced last week, for the November election, the Cambridge polling place moves from the school gym to the Cambridge fire station. I’ll mention this frequently between now and Nov. 8.
According to the Vermont Secretary of State’s page, absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election will be automatically mailed to all active registered voters no later than Oct. 1. If you are a new resident of Cambridge (Jeffersonville is a village in the town of Cambridge), you can register to vote on-line at sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters/registration, or you can register at the Town Clerk’s Office, 85 Church St., Jeffersonville.
The town’s new finance officer formally met the selectboard at its Sept. 20 meeting. Kaitlin Nelson holds a degree in public administration and has worked as a bookkeeper and office manager. She moved to Belvidere about six months ago.
•••
The Cambridge Recreation Board had changed the day of its regular monthly meetings. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4, meetings will be held the first Tuesday of the month, from 7:45-8:45 a.m. Meetings will be held at the Cambridge Town Office and will be accessible remotely.
The easiest way to receive links to remote meetings is to sign up for email notifications through the town’s website. Visit cambridge.vermont.gov and go to “document center.” In the document center, click on email notifications. You’ll have to set up a log-in, but once that is done, you can sign up for the notifications you want, whether it’s one committee or many, agendas or minutes or both.
•••
There will also be at least one change in the selectboard come March Town Meeting. George Putnam has formally announced he will not seek reelection at the end of his second three-year term. Putnam’s tenure on the board has certainly been a time of great change in town, and we all owe him gratitude for seeing us through the expansion of the selectboard to five members, the addition of a town administrator and now a finance officer to the town clerk’s office, and all the general tumult associated with the COVID-19 epidemic.
In an email to this reporter, Putnam said that he made the decision in May. Putnam’s announcement at this date gives anyone interested in serving on the board ample time to attend meetings and to become generally better informed about the ins and outs of the office.
•••
Wednesday afternoon while I was at Sunrise Physical Therapy, I was able to observe part of the mitigation work happening on the Cambridge Greenway. I couldn’t see details because of the roadside growth along Route 15, but I did see the excavator boom dipping and rising. Sunday morning as my husband and I drove east, I could better see the extensive work that has already been done.
The Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville has announced the hours for its annual fall craft and vendor sale. That sale takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the first floor of the church. Melody Tobin says it looks like they have a full house, with any number of new vendors, and a raffle. Time your visit for lunch time and enjoy homemade soup and sandwiches. Baked goods are usually part of the sale, so you can also indulge in some dessert. If you need more information, Sue Perry is the person to contact at 802-644-2721.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
