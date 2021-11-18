The theme of gratitude continues this week. As challenging as COVID has been, people have come up with new ways to celebrate milestones when families and communities could not safely gather to do so. Sue Perry called me this week with a thank you to all those who made her 80th birthday memorable. She received 86 cards, and a motor parade that included two huge trucks and a good number of cars and was given 22 balloons from people in the parade. This was a big-hearted celebration for a big-hearted woman who has been most generous with her time to the community.
The Cambridge community may also be grateful to have a new dog control officer. Liam Kearny was appointed to the position at the Nov. 2 selectboard meeting. As a reminder, Cambridge has a dog and wolf hybrid ordinance, passed in 2018, which requires all dogs to be on a leash if they are not in a vehicle or on the owner’s property or other private property with the permission of that property’s owner.
I was reminded of this law last week when I was walking on the rail trail and saw a dark animal by itself. Its species was not immediately apparent at a distance, and it was alone, and there have been reports of bear around, so I was understandably concerned. After it moved, I could see it was a dog. No owner was in sight. I was still concerned. All was eventually sorted out, and I had a lovely walk on what may be the last warmish, sunny day of the year. But still.
Another key provision of the dog and wolf hybrid ordinance is cleaning up after your pet. I do think people have been much better about that recently than in years past, and for that I am grateful.
•••
The Cambridge Selectboard has put out a call for members for a new town committee. The seven-member American Rescue Plan Act advisory committee will seek community input and make recommendations to the board for the use of federal money. Members will serve until all required reports have been submitted to the federal government, no later than March 31, 2027.
The selectboard has set a special meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. to hear from interested people and to appoint committee members. All are welcome to apply, with the board encouraging people who have not previously been involved in town government to apply. If you are interested and would like more information, contact town administrator Jonathan DeLaBruere at townadmin@cambridgevt.org or 802-644-8290.
•••
Congratulations to Cambridge Rescue, which recently announced it had received a Handtevy Pediatric System grant, the first emergency medical service in district 4 to do so. (District 4 includes Lamoille County and western Caledonia County.) Key here is that this software gives providers pediatric medication information in a timely manner, and in conjunction with this, Cambridge Rescue will have two pediatric-specific medical bags, so the service will have more rapid access to equipment designed specifically for the youngest patients. For more information on this system, contact Nathan Pickard at npickard@cambridgerescue.com.
•••
This weekend is Cambridge Area Rotary’s annual ski and ride sale. Sale hours are 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. As well as gear from individual consigners, equipment and soft goods will be available from several area ski and snowboard shops.
Next week I’ll have an early deadline. If you have any news you want me to share, get it to me by 4 p.m. on Saturday. That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
