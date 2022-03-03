There’s plenty of positive news to report on the local front. We’ll start with the Cambridge Village water system repairs, which were completed last Monday after almost a full day’s work. The hole, when I peeked in on my way by on an errand, looked to be well over 6 feet deep and came close to the size of my Toyota Yaris. Immediately following the repair, a boil water order was imposed, and that was lifted on Thursday, when a sample taken that day came back clean.
This is the third boil-order I can remember in the 33 years we have lived in the village. I took each seriously because, when I was in my early teens, I had a summer-long bout of “indigestion” that turned out to be caused by the six decomposing red squirrels in the small private village water system at my family’s house. Not everyone is as sensitive to E. coli, as I was the only one in approximately 20 families served to be laid low.
A second item of good news came with the arrival of an email from Melody Tobin, carrying an announcement of the return of Friday night Bingo to the Jeffersonville Eagles Club. The fun begins on March 4, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. and the games starting at 6:45 p.m. Masks will still be required until players are seated. If you have questions or need more information, contact Sally at 802-644-5377.
•••
Lamoille County falls into the CDC’s low level. That’s good news. I may still mask, even outdoors, because I have discovered that my sinuses are much happier when there’s a layer between them and a cold north wind. I also visit my 93-year-old mother, and don’t want to risk exposing her. But it’s also good to know that we are at a low level of risk.
That low risk level makes the possibility of getting together with others more attractive. The Bryan Memorial Gallery recently announced its calendar of cabin fever workshops, which begin on Saturday, March 12. Sandra fw Beaty’s day-long workshop in collage greeting-card making, begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Registration is required and there is a fee. Four more workshops follow, ending on April 30.
•••
One of the articles covered at the informational meeting last week asked voters to decide whether the first constable should have law enforcement duties. It is a position required by Vermont state statute. Even if voters decided to prohibit the town constable from exercising any law enforcement authority, the constable still has certain duties, including to serve civil or criminal process, kill injured deer, assist the health officer in the discharge of duties, serve as a district court officer and remove disorderly people from town meeting. If Cambridge did not have a collector of delinquent taxes, the constable would also perform that duty.
During the past year, animal control duties, which had previously been part of the first constable’s job description, were reassigned to a separate position, that of animal control officer. Liam Kearney was appointed animal control officer at the selectboard’s Nov. 2 meeting.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.