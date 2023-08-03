The gratitude continues along with the clean-up. Lee and Alisa Anderson of Three Mountain Roofing have been good neighbors, offering their trailers to nonprofits cleaning up to help with the transport of water-damaged items.
We’re also glad to see flood-damaged businesses reopening. In Cambridge Village, Kinney reopened this past Wednesday. As of Saturday, the store wasn’t fully stocked because the exterior walls weren’t completely finished, but all the stand-alone shelving units held their usual complements of vitamins, allergy meds, foot care, and the like. It’s so nice to be able to pick up prescriptions here in town. Other businesses are following.
In Jeffersonville, the Varnum Memorial Library is also back to normal hours and open to the public.
The Cambridge Community Center is still waiting to fully dry out so that the basketball floor could be re-laid.
There are some developments in fitness class offerings around town. Tai chi, which continues to meet at the center, now meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. The Friday evening class has been discontinued. The price is $15 per class. To register or for more information, contact the instructor, Wade Prescott, at 802-309-6144 or email inst.wade@gmail.com. It’s also perfectly fine to just show up.
If you are of that certain age when you want to work on improving strength and balance, consider the bone-builder class led by Melody Tobin and held in the community room of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville on Mondays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The class is free, but donations are accepted and go to the church for the use of the space. First timers should plan to arrive early to fill out some required paperwork. If you have questions, contact Tobin at 802-644-2409.
In August, Sacred in the Round yoga is offering flood relief fundraisers through yoga classes at 16 Iris Lane, Jeffersonville. Starting Saturday, Aug. 12, Pippa Dorfman offers beginner-mind yoga classes, and starting Tuesday, Aug. 9, Aimee Wolf offers hatha and alignment-based yoga at 6 p.m. Both classes are devoted to raising money directly for families in need after the flood. Sign up in advance by emailing sacredintheround@gmail.com or by texting or calling 802-323-9555.
Many groups in town, and some out of town, are raising money for families in need. For some groups, Cambridge Cares is the link between donors and recipients. As Mark Nash recently said, “Each dollar we receive stays absolutely locally.”
You may see Nash and his co-pilot Don Lange around town in a white SUV with the green “Cambridge Cares” logo on the door. They certainly went door to door in the aftermath of the flood. If you would like to donate directly to Cambridge Cares, send to P.O. Box 462, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
Additionally, Cambridge Cares is always available to help someone with an unmet need. If you know of someone who could use a boost, whether it’s work on the car they need to get to work or wood stacked for the coming heating season, or something less tangible, call 802-730-2588 or 802-644-2927.
That does it for this week. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
