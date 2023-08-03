The gratitude continues along with the clean-up. Lee and Alisa Anderson of Three Mountain Roofing have been good neighbors, offering their trailers to nonprofits cleaning up to help with the transport of water-damaged items.

We’re also glad to see flood-damaged businesses reopening. In Cambridge Village, Kinney reopened this past Wednesday. As of Saturday, the store wasn’t fully stocked because the exterior walls weren’t completely finished, but all the stand-alone shelving units held their usual complements of vitamins, allergy meds, foot care, and the like. It’s so nice to be able to pick up prescriptions here in town. Other businesses are following.

