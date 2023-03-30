Last week, I announced a shift in the time of selectboard meetings. This week, the change comes to the town clerk’s office’s hours of operation. The office is now open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, if you need to use the office’s services and cannot get there during these hours, you can contact the clerk at clerk@cambridgevt.org or 802-644-2251 to schedule an appointment.

This past Tuesday, I was at the Cambridge Community Center getting my miles in when I noticed a familiar face, whom I won’t name, with a pickleball racket in her hand. From the start-and-stop nature of the game, I deduced a lesson was in progress. That must have been about 2:30 p.m. If you are interested in getting into pickleball, email genieoneil@gmail.com.

