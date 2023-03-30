Last week, I announced a shift in the time of selectboard meetings. This week, the change comes to the town clerk’s office’s hours of operation. The office is now open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, if you need to use the office’s services and cannot get there during these hours, you can contact the clerk at clerk@cambridgevt.org or 802-644-2251 to schedule an appointment.
This past Tuesday, I was at the Cambridge Community Center getting my miles in when I noticed a familiar face, whom I won’t name, with a pickleball racket in her hand. From the start-and-stop nature of the game, I deduced a lesson was in progress. That must have been about 2:30 p.m. If you are interested in getting into pickleball, email genieoneil@gmail.com.
I regularly see pickleball players finishing their games right before tai chi classes start. Daytime pickleball play runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.; Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost is $5 or free if you have a community center membership.
If ping pong is more your thing, tables are available at the same times. Last week, during Wednesday’s tai chi lesson, several additional ping pong tables were being unpacked and set up, making for a total of four or five tables.
If you were never a patient of Dr. Roger Mann but have been intrigued by the stately mansion near the eastern end of Maple Street, consider checking out the Cambridge Historical Society’s latest video on YouTube. It popped into my feed last week and I watched most of it.
Joel Page receives a tour from Mann’s daughter, Kristin Wells. It was originally called “Vinewood,” and was built by the Morse who had several lumberyards, whose family name is shared with the mountain the lumber came from. The tour also gives you a good sense of what the house was like inside.
April 15 is turning out to be a popular date. The Eagles hold their tag and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day. If you have questions or would like more information, call Reba at 802-899-3130 or Melody at 802-644-2409.
April 15 is also the date for Cambridge Area Rotary’s first in-person Bunco since 2019, held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Cambridge Community Center. Tickets cost $15 and are available at Jack F. Corse Inc., Cambridge Village Market, the Varnum Memorial Library, Union Bank in Jeffersonville and from Anita Lotto or any Rotarian. In addition to game play, there will be a silent auction, prizes and raffles, along with snacks and a cash bar for beer and wine. The event benefits Cambridge Area Rotary’s many community service projects.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.