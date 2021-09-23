This past Thursday, after Wednesday’s heavy rains, I had the opportunity to walk the Krusch Nature Preserve trail with Sally Laughlin, chair of the preserve’s steering committee, and my hat is off to the dedicated volunteers who built it and to Erin Amadon, the professional trail builder who taught them current best practices, which involve sloping the trail a certain way and replacing the duff. As a result of their training and hard work, no erosion was visible anywhere on the path. Well done, all.
The work is not fully finished, but progress continues to be made. The bridge over Dragon Brook had yet to be installed on Thursday, but when my husband and I returned to make the same walk again on Sunday, Blow & Cote had set it in place.
More trail work remains to be done, and Sept. 25 and 26 are the next dates for that work. Anyone who can participate should contact Liam Kearney at trails@kruschnaturepreserve.org with their availability to work. The project will be building the trail from the meadow to the seasonal brook bridge. If enough volunteers are available, the trail up from the far side of the bridge may also be tackled. Volunteers should meet at the parking lot, 316 North Cambridge Road, at 9 a.m. Bring water, lunch, bug spray and small first aid items, along with any tools you have that can be used for clearing or for carrying earth.
Laughlin said the preserve officially opens to the public on Saturday, Oct. 2. That weekend, as well as the following weekend, members of the steering committee will be on hand to greet visitors from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The parking lot has a 12-vehicle capacity, so carpooling is encouraged when possible. The trail is steep in places, but not difficult to negotiate, believe me, although some may find a hiking stick helpful.
It’s a lovely space, full of natural beauty, a place where the wind moves through the high branches, small critters have nibbled on mushrooms, and birds and squirrels announce their presence. At a time when the everyday world can seem like too much, this is a space to get away and breathe.
•••
A chorus of voices has shared concerns about drivers exceeding the 35-mph speed limit on North Cambridge Road. I share their concerns but expand that to Cambridge Village and any number of dirt roads in town. There’s a reason speed limits are set at a certain limit, and exceeding them excessively is needlessly endangering all involved, and for what? Let’s all try to bring down our collective stress levels.
•••
The Cambridge Scouts hold their annual apple sale this coming weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The location has not been announced as of press time. In addition to macs, empires, Cortland and honeycrisp, cider will be available. Anyone who wants to order half-bushels or bushels should email Roger Allen at rallen@thexyz.net before noon on Sept. 23.
If you are tidying up your garden and your garden supplies for the year, consider donating any leftover seeds to the Varnum Memorial Library for its seed library. Seeds can be dropped off during operating hours, Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
At its meeting on Sept. 8, the Cambridge Selectboard appointed David Herring to the planning commission. Herring joins chair April Edwards and, according to the town’s website, Robert Karmin, Holly Simpson, Raymond Edgley, Anne Harris, Nicholas Jabour and Lea Ann Macrery. The commission’s regular meetings are the third Monday of the month, with agendas posted on the town’s website (cambridge.vermont.gov) and in the Jeffersonville and Cambridge post offices.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.