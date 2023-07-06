With a deadline the day of the festivities, I won’t be reporting on July 4th prizes until next week. I do hope the weather continues to cooperate and that the frog jumping contest does return. Friday, on my walk along the Greenway, I heard a bullfrog croaking in the ditch opposite Robbie’s Wildlife Refuge, so the frogs are indeed out there.

With the Fourth in the rearview mirror, the next event we can look forward to is the Mann’s Meadow Bake Sale returns on Saturday, July 8. Get your home-baked cakes, pies, cookies and more from 11 a.m. until they sell out. Last year, the first time this event was held, the sell-out time came fast, so if you want to make sure you get some baked yumminess, try to arrive as close as possible to the start time. Mann’s Meadow is accessed by the driveway off Church Street in Jeffersonville, directly behind Maplefield’s. The sale supports common area kitchen supplies so that residents can enjoy community meals.

