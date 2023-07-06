With a deadline the day of the festivities, I won’t be reporting on July 4th prizes until next week. I do hope the weather continues to cooperate and that the frog jumping contest does return. Friday, on my walk along the Greenway, I heard a bullfrog croaking in the ditch opposite Robbie’s Wildlife Refuge, so the frogs are indeed out there.
With the Fourth in the rearview mirror, the next event we can look forward to is the Mann’s Meadow Bake Sale returns on Saturday, July 8. Get your home-baked cakes, pies, cookies and more from 11 a.m. until they sell out. Last year, the first time this event was held, the sell-out time came fast, so if you want to make sure you get some baked yumminess, try to arrive as close as possible to the start time. Mann’s Meadow is accessed by the driveway off Church Street in Jeffersonville, directly behind Maplefield’s. The sale supports common area kitchen supplies so that residents can enjoy community meals.
Two Cambridge Community Center announcements: The first is that tai chi is taking a brief break. There will be no classes from July 7 until July 18. Classes will resume their regular schedule on July 19. During the summer, whenever weather permits, practice is held outside by the gazebo, which offers a tranquil view of Mt. Mansfield. After July 18, the class schedule will be Monday and Wednesday mornings from 11 a.m.-noon and Fridays from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Beginner pickleball classes will start again on Thursday, July 6, from 9:30-11 a.m. Clean indoor shoes are required. The $5 per person fee is the standard for use of the fieldhouse.
Several organizations in town have announced changes of their own. On Thursday, June 29, Cambridge Area Rotary held its changeover ceremony, when the metaphorical gavel is passed from one president to the next. Peter Ingvoldstad became immediate past president, Tom Lepsic assumed the presidency and Richard Stewart steps into the position of president-elect.
The Bryan Gallery this week announced the hiring of Frank Tamasi as gallery assistant. Tamasi is a student in the fine arts program at Vermont State University in Johnson. He was named to the president’s list for multiple semesters and has had work exhibited at the S.P.A.C.E. Gallery in Burlington and at the Julian Scott Memorial Gallery on the Johnson campus.
I am of an age when I read obituaries, which is how I ran across a name in another publication that some of the real old-timers around here might recognize. Conrad Emil-Snow Klefos worked at Smugglers’ Notch at some time in the late 1970s before going on to work for Jay Peak Resort for two decades. After that he went on to hold several other recreation- and resort-related positions.
He sounded like a lover of the outdoors in general and skiing in particular, and it’s good to know some of his experience was garnered right here in Cambridge.
That does it for this week. Until next time, I’ll see you around town.
