One of the things I appreciate about the dropping of masks is how much easier impromptu conversations have become. Last month I shared one that happened in a strawberry patch. This past week, I had another in the Jericho Market. This one reminded me that I am not the only one who has found the clearing out of the family home a time of many mixed and intense emotions. Sometimes knowing that others have felt the same thing you do is all you need to feel less alone. (Mind you, this is not the first time I have sorted a house, but your in-laws’ house is not the same as your parents’, I have discovered.)
Again, I won’t name names, but I am grateful for a conversation that wouldn’t have been possible a year ago.
•••
The survey sent out by the Cambridge Recreation Committee showed that many people would enjoy learning more about local plants and wildlife through guided walks. Now the committee would like to hear from people who would like to share their knowledge of a topic such as foraging, tree identification, birding or reptiles and amphibians. If you would like to spend a couple hours on a Saturday sharing your expertise, email Bonnie Pratt at bonniepinvt@gmail.com. She’ll send you a link to a Google form.
If cycling and live music are your things, you’ll be glad to know that the Tuesday Night Live Ride has returned, courtesy of Bootlegger Bikes. Every Tuesday, meet at Bootlegger Bikes in Jeffersonville prior to 5:15 p.m., the estimated departure time, to take an approximately nine-mile ride on the rail trail to the Johnson Green for Tuesday Night Live. When the music is over, at approximately 8 p.m., the return trip will follow the route in reverse, back to Jeffersonville. Lights are recommended. If you have any questions, email mniklaus99@yahoo.com.
For the latest Tuesday Night Live line-up, see County Notes in the News & Citizen.
•••
Cambridge Rescue Squad has something new on offer, a subscription service. For $50 a year, if anyone in the subscribing household is transported by Cambridge Rescue, the household won’t pay a dime. The householder’s insurance will be billed, but any costs the householder would be responsible for is covered by the subscription. Information and access to the plan is available by visiting cambridgerescue.com and clicking on the link in the navigation bar below the photo of the rescue building.
This is new to Cambridge Rescue, but not a new concept. My parents had a subscription to their local service in Caledonia County. They viewed it as a way to support a necessary service, even when they didn’t think they’d ever need to use it. And when they did use it, billing and co-pays were one less thing for them to have to think about. I continue to be grateful to Cambridge Rescue and the two providers who helped my mother through a medical emergency this past spring.
That does it for me. Those garden weeds are still demanding attention, and I need to get my blueberry bushes covered before the birds discover the already ripening berries. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
