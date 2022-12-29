Storms at Christmas seem almost inevitable. We were lucky in Cambridge Village not to lose power. Our neighbors on Bartlett Hill were less fortunate, but crews restored it relatively quickly. Power is still out in some towns in the southern part of the state as of Monday morning. I was grateful to be able to do my very last-minute shopping Friday right here in Cambridge Village, when I picked up the last few groceries at Cambridge Village Market during the brief lull in the rain.
My family took the opportunity to attend our first post-pandemic in-person Christmas Eve service. It was wonderful to be back and wonderful to know that those who couldn’t travel or didn’t want to brave the cold and wind could still attend remotely. That included Zeke Zucker in Santa garb.
The Cambridge Town Office is taking a well-deserved break this week and through Monday, Jan. 2. When I read the notice, I was reminded of Champlain College’s practice of sending an email before Dec. 23 to remind everyone only emergency emails were to be sent during the week between holidays, so that everyone had a chance to step back and focus on family and friends. De-connecting from work totally for one week a year is such a good idea.
Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District announced a new operating status phone line, 802-441-6639. This number will be updated with closures or delays. However, it remains unclear if the Cambridge Transfer Station is covered by this line, as it is run by the town and is not listed on the website as locations included in the district.
There are still slots available for the Cambridge Fire Department’s Jan. 7 blood drive to be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cambridge Fire Station. To register, visit rcblood.org/2DRsK9U and enter 05464. Available time slots as of Monday, Dec. 26, run from mid-morning to noon.
If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity in the new year, Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County continues to welcome volunteer delivery drivers. The schedule is flexible, allowing you to choose to deliver at the frequency that works for you, from once a week to once a month or seasonally. Pick up time is 10:30 a.m. at the facility at 21 Munson Avenue in Morrisville. To find out more, call Nicole at 802-888-5011, ext. 1. The application is online at mowlc.org.
Until 2023, I’ll see you around town. Happy New Year!
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
