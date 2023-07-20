So much has changed for so many this past week. The way the rains were falling, we all knew we were in for some flooding, but nothing like what we got, to put it mildly. The power of the water was awe-inducing.
In Cambridge village, where I live, the river burst out at least one basement window from the inside, filled the Glitz Hair basement with silt, and developed a current strong enough to float small items down the South Main Street. At Cambridge Junction, siding was ripped from the downstream side of the Poland Covered Bridge, and in Jeffersonville, a whirlpool must have eroded the ground underneath the Vermont Canoe and Kayak pavilion before it dropped the pavilion into the hole.
For a while, all we could do was stand where there was dry land, watch the waters rise, wonder when it would crest and commiserate, which often took the form of swapping stories and jokes. I met neighbors I’d barely seen and got to know a few better. It was a disaster, no doubt about it, but the complete opposite of COVID-19, which separated us. This brought us together.
We’ll need to stick together a little longer. What took hours to destroy will take much longer to rebuild, but already houses and businesses have been cleared of carpeting and walls have been ripped out, thanks to neighbors pitching in and professional clean-up businesses.
I’ve got a long list of gratitude to share, starting with the Cambridge Selectboard, which arranged for dumpsters to be placed in both Cambridge village and Jeffersonville for all the detritus, and for making sure they were removed when full and replaced.
The Cambridge Village Trustees took precautions when the village water pressure dropped and, acting out of an abundance of caution, had a boil water order circulated. That was lifted Saturday night. Kinney Drug stayed open for prescription pick-up at the door, which meant people had one less worry.
Jonathan DeLaBruere couldn’t make it to the town office in Jeffersonville, but worked by phone from Cambridge village, first looking for housing for evacuees and then, as the water ebbed, connecting neighbors with neighbors.
Ron and Linda Frey, new owners of Cambridge Village Market, have lived up to the words on the sign hung on the chainsaw bear: “Stay Strong Cambridge, We are Here For You.” They served as the temporary food shelf during the first days of recovery. The Cambridge Food Shelf is up and running on Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. in the basement of the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville and is fully stocked and ready to serve those who stop by.
Cambridge Elementary gym is the place to go for cleaning supplies, bottled water and household items from trash and contractor bags to some bedding. As of Sunday, it had also received significant clothing donations, which were being sorted and made ready for selection. United Way of Lamoille County and neighbor volunteers are staffing the space from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for the next probably two weeks.
If you are interested in donating furniture, please hold off. Your donations will be welcome when things are further along, but right now we’re early in the clean-up and assessment phase.
The Cambridge Historical Meeting on the Cambridge High School, 1920-1967, was rescheduled to Wednesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the Warner Lodge in Jeffersonville. The presentation will also be available later on the historical society’s YouTube channel.
According to Jayne Lukens, “Birds and Boats with the Bird Diva” is still on the calendar for Sunday, July 30. Meet at Vermont Canoe and Kayak in Jeffersonville at 7:30 a.m. for an 8.5-mile paddle down the Lamoille led by Bridget Butler, the bird diva. Cambridge Conservation Commission and Vermont Canoe and Kayak will offer rentals and a shuttle upriver. If you bring your own boat, there’s only a $15 shuttle fee. If you’re interested, contact Jake Bailey at jakebaileyvt@yahoo.com.
I’ll close with one last note of gratitude: Whoever left Marc Mallett the blueberry muffin in his truck should know, he very much appreciated the kind gesture, and the muffin was delicious.
Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
