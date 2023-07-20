So much has changed for so many this past week. The way the rains were falling, we all knew we were in for some flooding, but nothing like what we got, to put it mildly. The power of the water was awe-inducing.

In Cambridge village, where I live, the river burst out at least one basement window from the inside, filled the Glitz Hair basement with silt, and developed a current strong enough to float small items down the South Main Street. At Cambridge Junction, siding was ripped from the downstream side of the Poland Covered Bridge, and in Jeffersonville, a whirlpool must have eroded the ground underneath the Vermont Canoe and Kayak pavilion before it dropped the pavilion into the hole.

