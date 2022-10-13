The decorations going up outside various houses confirm it’s that time of year. It’s time to donate candy to help Jeffersonville residents on limited incomes, so they’ll have treats to give at Halloween.
For anyone new to town: Jeffersonville often has upwards of 200 trick-or-treaters on the spooky night. Collection boxes for candy donations are available at Cambridge Elementary, the Union Bank and Hanley’s. Donated candy will be distributed to anyone in the village who requests it.
In other youth-related news, basketball sign-ups for children in grades one to six are now open. It will close at noon on Oct. 30. Students who want to sign up must do so before then, after which the registration window will close. To register, visit forms.gle/4p9MRzxSNrQeaJeK7.
Children in grades one to six may play intramurals in a program designed for children who are learning the fundamentals and developing basic skills. Children in grades three to six may sign up for the travel team. At this level, players already have a basic understanding and are sharpening skills. The travel teams are competitive and involve home and away games against teams from other schools. The travel teams are broken into two age divisions, grades three and four and five and six. If have any questions, email Vicki Pinault at vrenzulli@hotmail.com.
•••
On the other end of the age spectrum, if you 50 or older consider enrolling in the confidential Vermont Older Adult Research Registry through the UVM College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The registry is of mutual benefit, making it easier for adults in this age group to connect with and support research on topics of relevance to them, while also allowing quick recruitment of people for research projects through the University of Vermont and its partner organizations. For more information, visit bit.ly/3T5JVYA or call 802-656-9265.
There’s more good news for the senior population and the community at large. While details are still being worked out, the Cambridge Recreation Committee is actively exploring options for the return of the community meals. Stay tuned for details as they emerge.
•••
Also in the future, but a more distant one: replacement of the Route 15 bridge over the Brewster River near GW Tatro Construction. This item emerged in the minutes of the Cambridge Trails Committee, as something that will happen “in the next few years.” The good news is that when it is completed, the project will include a concrete underpass to replace the current rocky, low overhead.
For those of us who walk the Greenway, those minutes also contained the good news that a thin layer of Sure-Pack will be placed where there is now rough gravel that has made for a lot of play underfoot.
•••
Let me close with this: the schools of Lamoille North Supervisory Union, like schools everywhere, are suffering from a shortage of substitutes to cover the normal absence of teachers for various reasons. If you would like to help, you can choose to work in any school in the system. If you are interested, contact human resources coordinator Rachel Crawford at rcrawford@lnsd.org or 802-851-1173.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 802-644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.