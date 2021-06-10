The 2020-21 school year ends for students at Cambridge Elementary School at 1:15 p.m., Friday, June 11. Here’s a “You made it!” to teachers, staff, students and parents. It wasn’t easy, and I hope the summer is the relief everyone needs.
There have been additions to the July Fourth parade announced previously. Frontline workers Irving Payne of the Cambridge Community Center, Fred Stevens of Aubuchon Hardware and Zack Bakos of Cambridge Village Market have joined the previously announced list of grand marshalls — Principal Mary Anderson of the school and nurses Greg Johnson and Sue Reed. There will also be sightings of Wonderwoman and Spiderman. The parade band will be Lovesick Blues, featuring Mark LeGrand, Jim Pittman and Carrie Cook.
Now is a great time to start planning your float, whether you are a business or a family. Floats and paraders should meet at Tatro’s Construction near the Route 108 and 15 roundabout no later than 9:30 p.m. The parade will follow the usual route through Jeffersonville. Look for more details here as the date approaches.
•••
I made my first foray since early 2020 to the Varnum Memorial Library this past week. It was lovely to walk in and browse the shelves. I don’t mind reading on my tablet, but I find graphic novels much easier to read in hard copy and brought home two, along with two youth novels, because that’s my jam.
The Varnum is featuring Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate’s kid-friendly show on the second Saturday of the month, from 10:30-11 a.m. This month, that’s June 12. Wear a mask. To RSVP, email varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com.
The Varnum has also added an open mic night the first Friday of every month, from 7-8 p.m. The next one will be July 2. Bring your instrument, voice or backing tracks. Sign up to play by calling the library at 644-2117 or emailing varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com. The library asks people to mask.
Bone Builders returns to the Community Room at the Jeffersonville church on Mondays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., thanks to the support of RSVP and the Central Vermont Council on Aging. These classes are free and aim to improve mobility and balance. All are welcome, with masking and social distancing recommended for those not fully vaccinated.
You are asked to be prompt arriving to this drop-in, registration-free class. New participants should arrive early to do a little paperwork. If you have any questions or need more information, contact Melody Tobin at amtobin912@gmail.com or 644-2409.
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers with time to spare and a desire to give back to the community. Routes are available Monday to Friday, but you may choose to deliver once a week or once a month, whatever works for you. Most routes are 1.5 hours. Meal pick-up time is 10:30 a.m. at 21 Munson Avenue in Morrisville. All volunteers receive a free lunch and paid mileage. The volunteer application form is available at mowlc.org. For more information, call 888-5011.
Those who receive their paper on Thursday have an opportunity to attend that evening’s Zoom meeting of the Cambridge Cemetery Commission at 6 p.m. on June 10. The meeting agenda with the link is posted on Cambridge’s town website, cambridge.vermont.gov, under document center.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
