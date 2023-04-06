There was another big retirement at the Cambridge post office. Richard Wilcox officially retired on March 31. I don’t know how long Richard worked for the U.S. Postal Service, but I do know he was the third generation of Wilcox to do so. That means a lot of familiarity with the roads between Cambridge, Fletcher and Fairfax and, I’m sure, seeing a lot of change. I’ve also been told that Richard’s son, Richie, now works for the same office, so there’s a four-generation streak going that would be hard to beat.

With Peter Ingvoldstad’s move to the selectboard, there’s been a change in personnel on the Cambridge Trails Committee. He now serves as the selectboard liaison. Tom Lepsic was approved as the committee’s newest member.

