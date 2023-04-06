There was another big retirement at the Cambridge post office. Richard Wilcox officially retired on March 31. I don’t know how long Richard worked for the U.S. Postal Service, but I do know he was the third generation of Wilcox to do so. That means a lot of familiarity with the roads between Cambridge, Fletcher and Fairfax and, I’m sure, seeing a lot of change. I’ve also been told that Richard’s son, Richie, now works for the same office, so there’s a four-generation streak going that would be hard to beat.
With Peter Ingvoldstad’s move to the selectboard, there’s been a change in personnel on the Cambridge Trails Committee. He now serves as the selectboard liaison. Tom Lepsic was approved as the committee’s newest member.
Two notes while we’re on the topic of Cambridge trails. The first is that the Alden Bryan Brewster River trail does not officially open until Saturday, April 15, to protect the active deer yard. The second is that there will be some trail-work projects on the Krusch Preserve, so volunteers should be on the lookout for those calls. How soon they happen is likely to depend on that great unknown: Vermont spring weather.
The next Let’s Do Lunch will be held Friday, April 14, at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. A $4 donation is suggested. This monthly social is sponsored by the Cambridge Recreation Department, with assistance from volunteers and students from Cambridge Elementary. If you have questions, call 802-343-2372.
If you would like to get involved with helping older adults stay in their homes, live independently and remain connected, consider becoming a volunteer with Mount Mansfield Villages. For more information, visit the website at bit.ly/3m45Vbq, email mountmansfieldvillages@gmail.com or call 802-858-5381.
April is National Poetry Month. I kicked the month off with a drive to Montpelier, to see my poem, “Elms,” on display as part of PoemCity. It’s in the window of Shippee Family Eye Care. I also went to the reception at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, where I met a new neighbor, who moved to Waterville from Utah, and whose poem spoke to the realities of a Vermont winter.
There’s plenty of poetry going on in Cambridge, too. The Poetry People group usually meets on the second Tuesday of the month. The regular meeting time is 7-8:30 p.m., in the Carriage House Gallery of Visions of Vermont. Refreshments are served. If you want to confirm or double-check any of that information, or have questions, email beyondtheyellowdoor@gmail.com.
“Poems in Performance: A Cure for Poemphobia” arrives in Jeffersonville’s Carriage House Gallery at Visions of Vermont on April 22. From 3-5 p.m., Geoff Hewitt will offer poems that defy stereotypes in a way that has opened doors for previously reluctant readers of poetry. Thanks to Vermont Humanities Council sponsorship, this event is free and open to the public. However, space is limited, so RSVP by emailing cambridgeartsvt@gmail.com.
Tickets are still available for Cambridge Area Rotary’s Bunco night on Saturday, April 15. The fun begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour. Game play starts at 7 p.m. There will also be a silent auction, prizes, a raffle and a cash bar. Tickets are available at Jack F. Corse., Inc., Cambridge Village Market, the Varnum Memorial Library, the Union Bank’s Jeffersonville branch, from your neighborhood Rotarian or by calling Anita Lotto at 802-793-0856.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
