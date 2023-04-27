The nature walk at the Krusch Nature Preserve was postponed due to rain and rescheduled to Saturday, April 29. The only change is to the date. Meet at 10 a.m. at the parking lot at 316 North Cambridge Road to look for signs of spring, which should be even more abundant after what is predicted to be a rainy week. The walk is expected to end by noon. If you have any questions, contact Mary Fiedler at fiedbuc@gmail.com.

Celebrate the end of National Poetry month with the Varnum Memorial Library and My Favorite Things, upstairs from 158 Main Street on Saturday, April 29, enjoy an open mic night at My Favorite Things, emceed by Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate. Sign-up begins at 6 p.m., with a social hour. The open mic runs from 7-9 p.m. Performers are invited to share poems, songs or to tell a story, but others are invited to enjoy the performances with a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $5 for ages under 18. For more information contact the Varnum Memorial Library at 802-644-2117.

