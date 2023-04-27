The nature walk at the Krusch Nature Preserve was postponed due to rain and rescheduled to Saturday, April 29. The only change is to the date. Meet at 10 a.m. at the parking lot at 316 North Cambridge Road to look for signs of spring, which should be even more abundant after what is predicted to be a rainy week. The walk is expected to end by noon. If you have any questions, contact Mary Fiedler at fiedbuc@gmail.com.
Celebrate the end of National Poetry month with the Varnum Memorial Library and My Favorite Things, upstairs from 158 Main Street on Saturday, April 29, enjoy an open mic night at My Favorite Things, emceed by Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate. Sign-up begins at 6 p.m., with a social hour. The open mic runs from 7-9 p.m. Performers are invited to share poems, songs or to tell a story, but others are invited to enjoy the performances with a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $5 for ages under 18. For more information contact the Varnum Memorial Library at 802-644-2117.
As the weather warms, neighbors still need our help meeting basic needs. The Cambridge Food Shelf currently needs hearty soups, canned fruit and vegetables, personal care items such as shampoo, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and dog and cat food. Items may be left at the food shelf on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. or at the Union Bank’s Jeffersonville branch during business hours. If you prefer to mail a check to support the food shelf, it may be sent to P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
If you use rainy days to get spring cleaning done and have turned up items such as old hobby chemicals, aerosols or household cleaners, take them to the hazardous waste collection on Monday, May 8, at Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park, from 9 a.m. to noon. That way you don’t have to wait until September to dispose of it properly. Nothing should be larger than a five-gallon pail, and paint is limited to 10 gallons per car. There is a $10 per household fee, with cash and local checks accepted.
If your spring cleaning also reveals several items you’d like to sell, consider participating in the Second Congregational Church’s flea market on Saturday, May 27. Spaces are available both indoors and out, for $25 each. The earliest applicants receive the best spaces. Crafters and vendors are also welcome. Applications are available at jeffchurchvt.org under the activities tab. If you need more information or have questions, call Melody Tobin at 802-644-2409.
The Second Congregational Church will be saying goodbye to Rev. Devon Thomas. He will be the next minister at Ascension Lutheran Church in South Burlington. Thomas has served the Jeffersonville church since 2018, and will be much missed, even by those of us who only attend Christmas services. He has a gift for making all feel truly welcome.
The Cambridge Cemetery Commission has accepted the resignation of Sally Reynolds, with thanks for her many years of service, first to the Jeffersonville Cemetery Association and, after that association disbanded, with the town commission. Cathy Cleary has since been welcomed to the commission.
The commission’s new officers are Angela Pratt, chair; Jen Bartlau, secretary; Cathy Cleary, finance officer.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.