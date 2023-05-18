The drive back from a wedding in Barnet took us past a swamp I credit with piquing my interest in the natural world. It was home to peepers galore, not to mention red-winged blackbirds and the occasional wood duck.

If you are curious about the avian life in Cambridge or would like to introduce your children to the birds around them, consider participating in a spring bird walk. On Sunday, May 28, Sally Laughlin will be joined by Roo and Jack Slagle as they lead a walk at the Krusch Preserve at 7 a.m. Meet at the preserve entrance at the parking lot at 316 North Cambridge Road. Wear sturdy shoes because the trail is steep in places.

