The drive back from a wedding in Barnet took us past a swamp I credit with piquing my interest in the natural world. It was home to peepers galore, not to mention red-winged blackbirds and the occasional wood duck.
If you are curious about the avian life in Cambridge or would like to introduce your children to the birds around them, consider participating in a spring bird walk. On Sunday, May 28, Sally Laughlin will be joined by Roo and Jack Slagle as they lead a walk at the Krusch Preserve at 7 a.m. Meet at the preserve entrance at the parking lot at 316 North Cambridge Road. Wear sturdy shoes because the trail is steep in places.
Spring cleaning always goes on longer than planned, it seems. If your cleaning efforts have resulted in an accumulation of paper that should be shredded, consider taking advantage of Mount Mansfield Villages’ Shredfest. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Union Bank on Route 15 in Underhill Flats, next to the Jericho Market, a SecurShred truck and employee will be on hand to shred your personal papers. Place papers in a bag or box. This event is for Mount Mansfield Villages’ members, sponsors and the local community.
The Varnum Memorial Library holds its annual spring clean-up day on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 10 a.m. Community members are invited to help paint windowsills, clean up from winter and do some gardening around the library’s property. If you have paintbrushes, mulch or flowers to share, they’ll be welcomed, but your donation of time will be equally appreciated. The rain date is Sunday, May 21.
The Varnum Memorial Library is also preparing to celebrate its 125th anniversary this year. To find out more, or to get involved with the Crescendo Club Library Association, which operates the library, you are invited to join its annual meeting on Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m. There will be time to socialize and to learn about volunteer opportunities prior to the formal annual meeting and elections. If you have questions, call the library at 802-644-2117.
The Bryan Memorial Gallery’s big shows of the season have opened. In the Main Gallery, “The Creative Process” reveals something about how each of 40 artists creates their art, whether they use reference photographs, create negative test strips, or do concept sketches. The process documents are on display alongside the completed original work. In the Middle Room, seventeen artists’ works highlight the effects of change, sometimes short-term, sometimes long-lasting, in a show entitled “Nature’s Resilience.” As a writer, I’m always interested in other artists’ processes, so I look forward to taking in these shows.
The Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville still has spots available, both indoors and outdoors, for its annual flea market on Saturday, May 27. The fee is $25 per spot, and the application is available at jeffchurchvt.org. The church is also offering spaces to local nonprofits at no cost, to give back to the community.
In addition, the church will have its own tables, and is currently accepting donations. The contact person is Becky Ainsworth at 802-644-8827. No helmets, computers, big furniture or car seats accepted.
Last week, I mentioned that Liam Kearney was stepping down as dog control officer. Melissa Mitchell of Jeffersonville was appointed to that position at the May 2 selectboard meeting. According to the meeting minutes, Mitchell has 20 years’ experience working with animals, mostly dogs. She has also worked in customer service at Smuggs, as well as several other resorts.
On that note, I’ll sign off. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
