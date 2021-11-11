What a lovely weekend. Even though I was in an online writing conference, I made sure to get a walk in each day, so I could catch some of the sun and (relative) warmth. The warmth was even more important as our furnace quit last week. Luckily, we have back-up, in the form of a wood stove, and repair is on the way.
Of course, we had last Tuesday’s reminder of what’s to come, in the form of our first dusting of snow down in the valley. I was driving my mother to an appointment in Waterbury, so I had a chance to see as much as an inch of snow on the top of some vehicles.
This is the season to get ready to ski and ride. If that includes participating in Cambridge Area Rotary’s Ski, Ride and Winter Sports Sale, here are the details. This year you need to preregister for a drop-off time at rotarycambridge.org. Those times will be between 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. Pick up materials to complete your consignment tagging at either the Varnum Memorial Library in Jeffersonville or the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library in Underhill Flats between now and Nov. 19. Paperwork and tags must be completed before drop-off and do make sure tags are securely attached to the equipment you plan to sell.
On Nov. 19, bring your tagged equipment and paperwork to the Cambridge Community Center in Jeffersonville at your preregistered time. Volunteers will check that all is in order, give you a receipt for your items and set them out for sale. If you have questions, contact Nanci Lepsic at 802-343-2372.
Details on the sale itself will be announced as they become available.
•••
The Varnum Memorial Library’s hours have stabilized. They are now Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For the coming holiday, the library has created a Thanksgiving recipe exchange. To share your delectable Thanksgiving recipe, drop a recipe in the shared box or write it out on one of the cards provided at the library. If you’re looking for a new recipe to try, snap a photo or scan it into your phone.
The library also invites you to write a note on its community gratitude pumpkin, to share something you’re grateful for. I’m going public here: One of the people I have been most grateful for in the decades I’ve lived in this community is Zeke Zucker.
Zucker has been such an active member, from organizing the Labor Day fun run back in the day to all his work on the greenway and the Cambridge section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. If there were still an award for community spirit, he’d receive it. He has sold his house and will be trading mountains for seacoast, and he will be sorely missed.
•••
There’s still time to contact the Cambridge Food Shelf about Thanksgiving baskets. Anyone who needs or would benefit from a basket should register to receive one when the food shelf is open, by visiting the Second Congregational Church at 25 Main St., in Jeffersonville, Mondays from 6-7 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m.
If you would like to contribute to the Thanksgiving baskets, feel free to drop off stuffing mix, jars or cans of gravy, cans of sweet potatoes or yams, cans of cranberry sauce, boxes of mashed potatoes and brownie mix and butter. Drop-offs should be made during operating hours, Mondays from 6-7 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. They may also be left at the box in the Union Bank lobby. If you have questions, you can reach the food shelf at cambridgevtfs@gmail.com or by calling 802-644-8911.
The Cambridge small business Saturday festival maker’s market returns to Jeffersonville for two days this year. On Saturday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., creatives of all types will make their wares available at two locations: Visions of Vermont Fine Art Gallery on Main Street and Swish Clothing Boutique on Church Street.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
