Last week I asked for your “silver linings” of 2020. I’ve got an early deadline this week, so I’m extending that invitation through the first week of 2021. I’ve heard from one person and would be happy to share more. (My own will close this column.)
Pat Delaney let me know that his wife Barbara’s shop, Live-n-Comfort, and its success is their silver lining. The shop was Barbara’s life’s dream. It opened a year ago on Dec. 7, and quickly outgrew its small space two doors down from Height of Land Publications to move into new digs in the same building as The Farm Store, thanks to the support of the community.
Achieving a life’s dream and making a success of it in challenging times might, in fact, be a “golden lining.”
•••
On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Cambridge Planning Commission hosted a meeting to explore interest in applying for a Better Connections Grant. The connections in question have to do with accessibility, which is of growing importance not only for municipal ADA compliance, but for ease of mobility for an increasingly aging and elderly population.
If you think about it, it can be easier to get into a building than it can be to reach the building itself, because of issues such as curb heights, lack of sidewalks or crosswalks. One of the issues this correspondent raised was a crosswalk in Cambridge village, which would make both sides of an otherwise walkable village accessible.
This grant is for planning only, and the letter of intent is due Jan. 15. You may share your thoughts or propose projects to commission chair April Edwards at edwards.april8@gmail.com.
•••
Cambridge Afterschool Program is looking for afterschool educators to join their team beginning Jan. 11. The program is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 2:15-5:30 p.m. For more information and an application, contact Deb Neville at dnevil@cesvt.net.
Let’s raise a mug of hot chocolate or the Christmas cheer of your choice to the festive Cambridge Fire Department, the rousing Cambridge Rescue Squad and the rollicking Cambridge road crew, who paraded light-decked and decorated vehicles through both Cambridge Village and Jeffersonville on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Watching the vehicles honk and siren their way along North and South Main streets in Cambridge provided some much-needed general seasonal cheer. It was a reminder that the light shall return, and there will be municipal-vehicle-filled July 4 parades again.
•••
One sign of winter’s arrival is always the closure of Smugglers Notch to through traffic. Another is the closure of Thompson Road to the same. That milestone happened on Thursday, Dec. 17, which seems a bit later than usual, because we haven’t had the snow we often do.
I, for one, don’t mind being on the fringe of the storm that dropped multiple feet of snow along the coast and in southern Vermont. While I don’t loathe shoveling, I have enough challenges to make not needing to clear that much snow a relief.
Which brings me to my silver lining for the year. At a time when many are celebrating the holidays away from their families, I will be celebrating with the same close family members I have for the last few years, only this year I don’t have to drive to do so. As I’ve mentioned before, my mother now lives with us. My daughter works remotely, quarantined, and has stayed with us since before Thanksgiving. It is a true silver lining to have the people I love with me right now.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be the one peering over my mask because I’ve discovered that even as near-sighted as I am, my vision is better without glasses than through fogged lenses.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
