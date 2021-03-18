The 46 people who attended the special Cambridge Selectboard meeting March 9 were almost 20 more than attended the informational meeting ahead of town meeting.
The town’s attorney, Jim Barlow, made two points clear almost immediately: state statute requires that someone be appointed to fill the recent board vacancy as soon as possible. The appointee then serves until the next election, which could either be by special election or at the next town meeting.
In the interests of holding what board chair Courtney Leitz described as a fair and equitable election at a special town meeting, the board decided to appoint someone who has no interest in running for the permanent position and to hold an election as soon as possible, but still give interested candidates adequate time to gather the required 5 percent of registered voters’ signatures to become candidates.
That’s approximately 150 signatures.
Teelah Hall, who ran for the board at town meeting, confirmed her interest in running. The election, which will be by Australian ballot, will be held on a date chosen at the March 16 selectboard meeting. That’s also the date the board chooses the interim board member.
•••
The Cambridge recreation board is in the process of updating its offerings. Its members ask for your help in choosing activities and programs for this year and the years to come. Given that we are emerging from a year of not very much, this seems like perfect timing.
Take their survey by visiting forms.gle/dve5D326ZUodNZCy8. If you don’t have online access but have some ideas, I suggest you write a note and send it to the board in care of the Town Office, PO Box 127, Jeffersonville, VT 05464.
•••
The Bryan Memorial Gallery opened last week with its spring hours. Registration is now open for a two-session workshop on iPhone photography with Nan Carle Beauregard, an expert in the subject as well as a gallery board member. The Zoom-based workshop will be held April 13 and April 20. There is a fee.
The gallery has also put out a call to artists for shows “Main Street,” “Interiors – Walls Within” and “Made in Vermont.” Details about submissions are available at bryan gallery.org.
•••
Over at the Varnum Memorial Library, spring-themed creations of a different sort are being sought: Peep Pop Ups are dioramas created using peeps, craft supplies and anything else you have on hand.
The library has some grab-and-go kits available by emailing varnumrequests@gmail.com. To share your photos, post to Facebook and Instagram and tag @thevarnum.
This reminds me of a similar challenge at my daughter’s college, about this time of year, and one year some clever types created “The Peepeodic Table,” capturing the familiar chemistry table in all shades of marshmallow chicks.
•••
If your child turns 3 or 4 by Sept. 1, this is the time to enroll them in the Cambridge Elementary Early Childhood pre-kindergarten program for the next school year. The 5 Stars program offers a morning or an afternoon session, Tuesday to Friday, for 12 hours a week. To preregister, visit lnsu.org.
For more information about the program, call Liz Lamphere at 802-521-5613.
Thursday or Friday, I would have said the Notch opening would come sooner, but with temperatures well below freezing and brisk winds, I’m not so sure.
If you’d like to place your guess on the Notch’s opening date and take a chance on winning up to $500 or one of two Smuggs Bash Badges, visit openthenotch.com or see a Rotarian near you for a ticket. The proceeds ultimately benefit the local community, as Cambridge Area Rotary supports a wide variety of endeavors.
This week’s sign of spring is a reminder that all dog licenses must be renewed by April 1, using forms available at cambridgevt.org.
With that, until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com, 644-5145
