Well done to the Cambridge recreations board. COVID-19 may have delayed, but certainly didn’t stop, the board from putting together a ski and ride program. This year’s program offers five days of equipment rental and one optional lesson at Smugglers’ Notch Resort at a discounted rate, underwritten by the town-funded board. The program dates this year are Wednesdays, Feb. 10 and 24 and March 3, 10 and 17. The optional one-day lesson will be held Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. That’s next week.
The link for sign-up is bit.ly/3th6JZ5. Pick up tickets at the aquatics office behind the Village Rental Shop on the first day of the program, as early as 8 a.m. They will be loaded with lift access, rentals and the lesson. The details of the fees, which vary for youth and adults, are on the online form. Checks should be made payable to Town of Cambridge and mailed to Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Attn. Emily Boek, 4323 Route 108 South, Jeffersonville, VT 05464. A confirmation email will be sent after payment is received. Direct questions to eboek@smuggs.com or 802-598-3010.
•••
If you have a younger family member who would rather, or would also like to be doing something cooperative and hands-on, the Varnum Memorial Library’s online Lego Club might be just the thing. The club meets every other week, with their next meeting Feb. 16. The group uses Google Meets to respond to challenges and share creations. For details on the Meet link, email Youth Librarian Cari Varner at varnumyouth@gmail.com. That’s also the place to go if you have any questions.
•••
The details of the public informational hearing on several town meeting agenda items, articles 3 to 8, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Details about accessing the link will be at cambridgevt.org/infomeeting. The link will be activated on the day of the meeting.
Article 3 covers payment of the selectboard. Article 4 is the general budget, while Article 5 is about adding $1,000 to the budget for North Central Vermont Recovery Center to support those seeking assistance to recover from drug and alcohol addiction.
Article 6 is about a five-year tax exemption for the Eagles’ property on Route 109, and Article 7 is the usual article authorizing the collection of taxes by Nov. 15. You will note that the informational meeting is not the place to discuss candidates for any of the positions.
Since it became possible to read minutes and agendas for the various town entities through documents on demand, I have taken to reading various minutes. That’s how I can tell you that the selectboard has authorized a full appraisal, to begin in 2023. That is two years away, but is also the sort of thing it is useful to know about well ahead of time.
There will be more on that at the 2022 town meeting, which I, for one, hope will be held in person in the Cambridge Elementary School gym. Who knows, perhaps there will also be a scrumptious chicken pie dinner at noon, or perhaps the sixth grade parents will have chosen another dinner option.
That’s the thing about breaks in tradition: they are a time to reassess how things are done and whether they should continue forward as they have in the past. On that note, I’ll say, “Until next week, I’ll see you around town.”
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.