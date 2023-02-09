The cold and wind on Friday and Saturday were zero fun, and there wasn’t much traffic on the road as I drove to Essex for my annual eye exam. As I pulled on all the layers Saturday morning, simply for a day indoors, I was glad that Winterfest was a week earlier. As I write, the temperature is a balmy 37 degrees.
Rob Holden, Cambridge Rescue chief, recently announced CPR classes will begin in March. The three to four hours of classes cover basic first aid, use of an automated external defibrillator and CPR for adults, children and infants. The $85 fee includes an American Heart Association card as proof of completion. A minimum of six participants are required to hold the class, which maxes out at 20. If you are interested, email cambridgerescue01@gmail.com. If you have questions, use that email or call 802-644-2113. Rob is at the Rescue Building on Williamson Court in Jeffersonville Monday to Friday from 2-4 p.m.
That is also the contact information to use if you are interested in joining Cambridge Rescue, which is looking for new members.
I would like to point out that Rob Holden also has his own business. His hours with Cambridge Rescue, while paid, are hours he is not devoting to his own work. He has held various positions with Cambridge Rescue for over 30 years. That, my friends, is community service.
Later this month, on Saturday, Feb. 25, the Varnum Memorial Library kicks off its read-a-thon from 10 to 11 a.m. Earn prizes and help the Varnum. The kick-off event features muffins and sign-ups, which are done online. For more information, contact the library at 802-644-2117. The library is closed Sunday and Monday, open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This past Tuesday, the selectboard chose to hold an in-person town meeting. On Tuesday, March 7, the town’s meeting begins at 10 a.m., following the Cambridge School District meeting. The business to be conducted includes the election of one selectboard position to fill the vacancy left by George Putnam, who will not seek reelection this year. In a conversation this past week, Larry Wyckoff said he is open to another two-year term, although he would like to step down.
Other items on the agenda include financing a culvert replacement on Hogback Road, a non-binding advisory vote on the town acquiring the Cambridge Community Center and a discussion of town hall renovations, expansion or alternative options.
The Cambridge School District meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. will include the election of board members. Lori Hébert was appointed in the fall to fill the position left when Laura Miller accepted a teaching position in the supervisory union. Miller was board clerk, a position now filled by Denise Webster. Stay tuned to this column for news of who is running for a three-year position and who is running for the two-year seat.
That does it for me. I didn’t get out and about as much as usual due to the arrival of a head cold, as well as the extreme cold, but I’m on the mend. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
