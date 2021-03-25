Before I move on to other business, on behalf of the town, I would like to thank Dana Sweet, once again, for his 32 years of service on the Cambridge Selectboard, and for his continued service representing Cambridge on the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste District board.
I’d also like to thank Jane Porter for stepping in to serve as interim selectboard member until the special town meeting May 11. Those new to town may not know that Jane served as town clerk for 42 years, and in that capacity attended more board meetings that probably anyone, so she is familiar with issues and procedures.
Since her 2016 retirement, she has continued to be active on a number of town committees. The town is also fortunate to have someone like Mark Nash, currently co-chair of Cambridge Cares, deputy town health officer and town service officer, who offered to serve as interim if needed. It isn’t always easy to find willing volunteers in a town this size, so we are truly fortunate.
The special election will be held Tuesday, May 11, by Australian ballot, with the polls open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Cambridge Elementary School gymnasium. If you want to vote early, you must request a ballot. That can be done by calling the Town Clerk’s Office at 644-2251 or emailing clerk@cambridgevt.org or by visiting the my voter page at mvp.vermont.gov.
Ballots can be returned by mail or to the dropbox at the top of the stairs in the town office building or at the polling place on election day. Ballots will be available for distribution on April 7.
So far there are two candidates for the position. Teelah Hall, who ran against Larry Wyckoff in the town meeting contest for a two-year position, expressed her interest both at the special selectboard meeting and on social media. Jeff Coslett, who previously served on the school board and is a current member of the Development Review Board, is listed as a candidate on the town website and was also in attendance at the special selectboard meeting. Candidates declare their interest by filing a letter of consent with the town clerk. All letters of consent must be received by April 5. For more information about the consent form, contact the town clerk.
In one final item of town business, also at their meeting last week, the selectboard reappointed Tracy Myers as second constable.
Attention graduating high school seniors, the Green Mountain Fraternal Order of Eagles in Jeffersonville is now accepting applications for the Robbie Pollander and Edison A. Reynolds Awards. Both achievement awards or scholarships are for $500, which may be used by the recipients for anything school-related, from books to transportation, classes to clothing.
Any high school graduating senior in Lamoille County who expresses the qualities of a good citizen in their community and who is pursuing higher education, is eligible. To apply, submit a biography and a short essay based on the theme “In My Community, People are Helping People.” Entries are due, postmarked, May 21, 2021. Send to Fraternal Order of Eagles, Attn. David May, P.O. Box 216, Jeffersonville VT 05464-0216.
An additional scholarship is available for female students, from the ladies auxiliary. While the criteria are the same as for the Pollander and Reynolds awards, applications should send these to Ladies Auxiliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles, PO Box 326, Jeffersonville VT 05464-0326.
That will do it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
