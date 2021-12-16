The biggest town news this past week is that Mark Schilling, who has served as Cambridge town clark and treasurer since 2016, announced he will not seek re-election when his current three-year term expires on March 1, 2022. Anyone with serious interest in this elected full-time position with benefits is welcome to contact Schilling at mark@cambridgevt.org.
The position is traditionally voted from the floor at the town meeting in March, but with the on-going pandemic, it’s possible that the 2022 meeting will be by Australian ballot, as was the 2021 meeting. That is for the selectboard to decide and is currently on the agenda for an upcoming meeting.
The town’s gratitude goes to Schilling, who has shepherded us so ably through the past almost two years and the major transition from in-person meetings to virtual ones and now to hybrid meetings. He has also led the initiative that has made many of the town’s property records available online. None of this was easy, but he handled it all with great professionalism and good humor. We wish him all the best for his future.
As announced last week, due to a resignation, the Cambridge Planning Commission has an opening. Interested candidates are invited to attend the Thursday, Dec. 30, meeting, which meets at 7 p.m. at the Cambridge town offices, located above the post office in Jeffersonville. Attending by Zoom is also possible, with the link to be found in the agenda posted in the documents center on the town website at cambridge.vermont.gov.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, 5-7 p.m., the Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville hosts a Christmas coffeehouse emceed by Annie Rheaume to benefit the church that hosts so many vital community events and services. Hot drinks and seasonal goodies will be available. Weather permitting, caroling around the village will follow.
Let’s hope the weather is more seasonal than this past weekend, when the temperature at my house was above 60 degrees and the rain washed away every trace of snow. The winds Saturday night were fierce, just enough to remind me how glad I am to live here and not in tornado alley.
The Cambridge Food Shelf is one of the many services supported by the Second Congregational Church, which hosts the food shelf in its basement. It’s worth a reminder that the food shelf’s new hours are Tuesdays 1-7 p.m.
The food shelf always accepts donations of nonperishable and personal care items, which may be dropped at the church during its operating hours or left in the box provided for them in the lobby of the Union Bank in Jeffersonville. If you prefer to make a financial donation, it can be mailed to P.O. Box 75, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
That does it for now. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be doing a snow dance and hoping I don’t overdo it.
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-5145, ktquimbyvt@gmail.com
