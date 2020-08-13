Residents of Cambridge Village, the weeks of jackhammering from up on the reservoir hill should be coming to an end soon. As those of us who live at the bottom of it know, it’s almost all ledge.
Green Mountain Power has been chiseling a road for the equipment that will be installing new transmission lines, and when my husband checked out the progress over the weekend, it looked like the road had gone about as far as it could go before the edge of the drop-off. It’s going to seem mighty, blessedly, quiet when the ledge removal finally ends.
•••
You know a school year is approaching when reminders of soccer registration appear. The deadline to enroll players in Cambridge Youth Soccer is Aug. 20. Registration is provisional, contingent upon the COVID-19 situation, and the program is open to children enrolled in grades K-6, depending on the number of coaches available. Register by visiting bit.ly/2XLYxlQ.
Payment with a check in the mail is no longer possible. Anyone unable to process a credit or debit card should contact Harley Johnson at hjohnson@smuggs.com. If the fall season is canceled, all registration fees will be returned. Registration does not include uniforms, which will be purchased separately closer to the season. Players who have last year’s fall jerseys may reuse them and will not need to buy a new shirt. If you have any questions, contact Steven Bredice, president of Cambridge Youth Soccer, at sbredice@poblaw.net.
•••
If you are new in town and your children will be attending Cambridge Elementary this fall, it’s also time to enroll them in the school. To do so, call Pam Cushman, guidance, at 802-521-5624 (or 802-521-5600 x 5624). The first day of school, following the executive order from Gov. Phil Scott, is Tuesday, Sept. 8. This day-after-Labor-Day start feels like a throwback to simpler times (kids, ask your grandparents), but was done to give schools more time to prepare faculty.
•••
Prepared frozen meal distribution takes place on Wednesdays in August from 3-5 p.m. in the parking lot at Cambridge Elementary School. While supplies last, the meals are available for Cambridge area residents of all ages and income levels. The generous, one-serving portions are made by local restaurants and distributed by Cambridge Area Rotary, with support from Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Edelweiss and the Lamoille Area Health & Human Services Response Command Center.
Those picking up should mask up, social distance and bring their own bags. If you have any questions or need more information, contact Ron Carter at rcarter@smuggs.com. The next two distributions are Aug. 19 and 26.
•••
If you are interested in improving the broadband infrastructure in underserved (or unserved) parts of Lamoille County, the next time you find yourself with a connection, fill out the brief survey at lamoille.tilsontech.com. Hosted by the Lamoille County Planning Commission and funded by a grant, the survey’s results will be used to develop a plan to meet the needs of those areas.
I’ll close this week with a reminder that the weekly Roundabout Rally for Justice happens every Sunday afternoon between 1-2 p.m. Friends and allies are invited to attend to support ending systemic, institutionalized and long-standing racism. Parking is at the Silos or on Main Street; do not park on private property. Masks are required. If you do not have one, some free masks are available, courtesy of the Vermont State Police. If you do not have your own sign, extras are available on-site.
That does it for me. Until next week, I’ll see you around town. I’ll be the one with her arms full of cucumbers, looking for that unlocked car …
— Katherine Quimby Johnson, 644-8233
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.